CB Insights Announces Call For Participants In Its First Future Of Fintech Global Innovation Challenge

This global hackathon will bring together players in the fintech ecosystem as institutions present challenges and teams work to solve these challenges -- Galileo Financial Technologies, Citi, Nasdaq, and Jack Henry & Associates are among the early organizations participating

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights , which enables the world's leading companies to make smarter technology decisions, today announced a call for participants in its inaugural Future of Fintech Global Innovation Challenge . CB Insights is excited to host possibly the largest-ever fintech hackathon, aiming to attract more than 2,000 participants worldwide.

Beginning October 1, organizations are invited to submit financial services problems. These challenges will cover the range of financial services, including banking, payments, wealth management, financial inclusion and insurance. Global financial services organizations including Galileo Financial Technologies, Citi, Nasdaq, and Jack Henry & Associates have already signed on to participate and new companies are joining daily.

Individuals and enterprise teams are also invited to compete and conceptualize solutions for these significant challenges. Five finalists will present their projects at the Future of Fintech conference held on November 16-18, 2020. In its fifth year, Future of Fintech will virtually bring together executives from major financial institutions, disruptive startups and the venture capital community.

Attendees will select a winner and two runners-up in the General Innovation category. The winning project will be awarded a $5,000 cash prize. All finalists will receive free passes to attend Future of Fintech and have the opportunity to meet with either senior executives from participating challenge creators or the event's judges. Another project will also be awarded the Galileo Innovation Award for the most innovative use of the Galileo Instant API. All intellectual property remains the province of its creator.

All project submissions for this global innovation competition are due on November 10.

"One of the best ways to drive innovation in the financial services industry is to connect global financial services firms with financial technology startups and developers so they can rapidly co-create solutions together. And for this reason, we're incredibly excited to host the largest fintech hackathon ever at The Future of Fintech conference. Beyond the co-creation that will occur at the event, we're looking forward to seeing the partnerships, investments and other collaborations that result over the long-term from a forum like this," said Anand Sanwal, CEO and co-founder of CB Insights.

The Global Innovation Challenge is sponsored by Galileo Financial Technologies as part of its participation at Future of Fintech. Thanks to the sponsorship, participation is free for both organizations creating the challenges and the teams that complete projects to solve these challenges.

"As the API standard for card issuing and digital banking, Galileo understands the need for opportunities for great minds to work collaboratively on innovative solutions that expand the possibilities of payments is a worthy undertaking," said Galileo CEO Clay Wilkes. "That's why we're proud to partner with CB Insights to sponsor the Future of Fintech Global Innovation Challenge. We'll be cheering on the participants as they apply their insights and ingenuity to the formidable challenges of this competition."

