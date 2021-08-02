Caylym Technologies Unveils Fontana System That Delivers Clean Drinking Water During Natural Disasters And Times Of Need

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresno-based Caylym Technologies is rolling out its new Fontana system that provides clean drinking water in a strong, reusable, and recyclable container, solving potable water challenges during times of natural disaster. Fontana's convenient and efficient design will revolutionize how we respond to natural disasters and help to reduce the reliance on single-use water bottles.

Fontana system is an effective and environmentally-friendly way to provide clean drinking water to those in need.

A crisis can strike at any moment and being prepared for a crisis such as a hurricane, earthquake, flood, or source contamination is essential. The Fontana system is designed to quickly, safely, and effectively respond to any event where clean potable water is needed. A major advantage is the ability to position the Fontana in at-risk locations and store them until needed in a small footprint. For example, 12 Fontana can be stored in a 4'x7' footprint - that's over 8,000 potential daily servings.

"At Caylym, we set out to provide solutions to societal challenges," said Rick Goddard, founder of Caylym Technologies. "Our goal in creating the Fontana system was to find a simple, effective, sustainable and environmentally-friendly way to provide clean drinking water to those in need. Especially as our home state of California continues to see intense devastation from frequent wildfires, the Fontana can be deployed immediately, serving residents as well as first responders with water more quickly without the need of single-use plastic bottles."

To learn more about how the Fontana can help provide clean water to residents in crisis, watch this video.

The Fontana is a corrugated box that holds 275 gallons of water and can be transported by a standard-size pickup truck. It holds 344 daily servings of clean potable water. One use of the Fontana replaces over 2,000 plastic water bottles, saving time, energy, money, resources, and importantly, the environment.

Background

The Fontana can be deployed by air, rail, sea, or truck. No forklift or heavy equipment is needed to build, fill and deploy.

can be deployed by air, rail, sea, or truck. No forklift or heavy equipment is needed to build, fill and deploy. Each Fontana can be assembled and filled by two workers in three minutes and is easily transported on a standard pickup truck.

can be assembled and filled by two workers in three minutes and is easily transported on a standard pickup truck. The Fontana reduces material waste, labor, cleanup, shipping cost, and carbon footprint.

reduces material waste, labor, cleanup, shipping cost, and carbon footprint. The Fontana collapses to minimize shipping and storage for future uses (each Fontana can be reused up to 12+ times).

collapses to minimize shipping and storage for future uses (each can be reused up to 12+ times). It contains a replaceable bladder that eliminates costly chemicals, cleaners, sanitation processes, and certification.

Universal ¾-inch garden hose style fitments make filling and dispensing easy.

At the end of its usable life, the Fontana and bladder can be recycled or repurposed.

Caylym is headquartered in the Central Valley of California, where they also assemble The Guardian aerial firefighting system. To learn more about Caylym, visit www.Caylym.com .

About CaylymYou may ask why we are here and why we would invest our time, energy… and, yes, our own money in this endeavor? Because we believe we can help save a home from the destruction of a wildfire. We all live in or near areas where wildfires have ravaged neighborhoods, forests, and the environment. We have seen first-hand the destruction, pain, and personal devastation caused by wildfires, and we want to contribute to a safe, cost-effective, and straightforward solution. We each have some aspect of the experience, expertise, or training to contribute to this purpose. This is who we are and why Caylym is here. For more information, go to www.Caylym.com .

Caroline Perry, 919-906-6236 Caroline@elevatepublicaffairs.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caylym-technologies-unveils-fontana-system-that-delivers-clean-drinking-water-during-natural-disasters-and-times-of-need-301346169.html

SOURCE Caylym