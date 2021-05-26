CAVU Resources, Inc. Announces Sale Of $2.645M Property To Homebuilder JP Orleans, Releases Q1 Earnings, And Reaffirms Annual Guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources, Inc's (OTC: CAVR) wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, closed on the sale of Alexander Manor to JP Orleans who will build million-dollar homes in the South Park area of Charlotte. In addition, the company released its Q1 earnings, and its CEO, Kevin Vincent Cox re-affirmed the company's annual guidance. maintained its revenue and earnings in its Q1 2021 report despite record inflationary pressures within the industry. The company is reporting Q1 earnings of $0.1 million on Q1 revenue of $1.3 million.

"While it took longer than expected, we are excited to announce the sale of Alexander Manor. We expect to begin several significant projects which we believe will deliver strong results in future quarters and I believe the real estate division will achieve record year over year growth in 2021 over 2020." - Russ Sinacori, President and COO

"I have reviewed our financials and have confidence in our annual reporting for 2020 and for Q1 2021. We have established good processes and internal controls to ensure timely and accurate filings. On a trailing twelve-month basis our revenue and earnings contain solid growth with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a non-GAAP measure, of over $1.0 million on over $10.3 million of revenue. Our Work in Progress and closing pipeline is dramatically higher than it was at this point last year, and we expect to see the positive impact of that on our financials through the rest of this year." - Grant Edwards, CFO

The company is implementing the strategy laid out by Bob Silver, Russ Sinacori, and Kevin V. Cox earlier this year.

"The projects we have in place, the acquisitions we intend to make, and the operational changes we are implementing in our real estate division will have a material positive impact on earnings for the company this year. I am confident we will achieve the record results in our real estate division we have forecasted. When we layer in execution of our strategy in each of our other four divisions - I believe the annual results for the entire company will not only meet our forecast, we will likely will surprise on the upside." - Kevin V. Cox, CEO

CAVU Resources, Inc

CAVU Resources is a platform holding company dedicated to building, acquiring, investing in, and advancing companies and products that help people live, learn, socialize, endure, and enjoy their own personal pursuit of happiness. The firm has established five major verticals for accomplishing this effort - real estate, technology, education, entertainment, and health and wellness. For more, visit www.cavuresource.com .

SINACORI BUILDERS

Sinacori Builders, a CAVU Resources company, is a technology-driven real estate company with more than 13 million dollars in assets and over 11 million dollars in secured contracts/closings in 2021. This wholly owned CAVU subsidiary has a strong foothold in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is expanding its footprint throughout the Southeast. The Company plans on growing its brand and enhancing shareholder value by leveraging its connections with the country's top builders to become a national player. To learn more, visit www.sinacoribuilders.com .

Contact - Kevin Vincent Cox

Email - info@ltbh.com