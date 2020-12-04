Cave Tools Releases Patent Pending Talon Tipped Meat Claws Design

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulled pork meat claws have become a staple barbecue accessory for pitmasters around the country over the past decade. The steep rise in popularity of barbecue shredding claws has led hundreds of brands to enter the space and develop their own bbq meat claws designs. However there has been very little innovation in the market outside of the standard 6 prong plastic meat claw and the slightly higher priced stainless steel meat claw design.

The talon tips are a unique innovation that completely changes the experience of shredding pulled pork.

Leading up to the 2020 holiday shopping season, Cave Tools wanted to spark new life into this popular grilling gift idea for dads. We followed up with Cave Tools owner Michael "Medium Rare" O'Donnell to ask him about this bold new product line. According to Mr. O'Donnell, "We reinvented and redesigned our meat claws from the ground up. The talon tips are a unique innovation that completely changes the experience of shredding pulled pork. We also added a 7 th claw for thinner shredding and we bulked up on the weight of the meat claws so they have a premium feel in your hands."

With so many brands competing in the barbecue tools and accessories space, Cave Tools continues to stand out with unique product offerings. Through an exclusive partnership with Grill Master University, anyone who purchases the new Talon Tipped Meat Claws also gets $50 off the GMU Meat Smoking Masterclass.

About Author:

The Pitmaster's Choice provides 3 rd party independent reviews of the best grills, tools, and accessories available from reputable brands. We do all the research for you and break down the pros and cons of each product so you can make the right purchasing decision. As Pitmasters, our goal is to spend as much time out on the grill instead sitting on the computer trying to find the best products.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cave-tools-releases-patent-pending-talon-tipped-meat-claws-design-301186549.html

SOURCE Cave Tools