Cathy Jamison, Sinclair Broadcast Group's SVP Of Marketing, Honored With Cynopsis 2021 Top Women In Media Award

Sinclair Broadcast Group's (Nasdaq: SBGI) Cathy Jamison has been named one of Cynopsis 2021 Top Women in Media. The awards recognize the most influential women in entertainment, sports and tech media - those who inspire others and are moving the media industry forward.

Jamison is being honored in the Marketing Trailblazer category for her work as Sinclair Broadcast Group's SVP of Marketing. Since joining Sinclair in 2019, Jamison launched a Corporate Sales Marketing team and created "House of Brands," Sinclair's 360-degree sports content portfolio and sales solution.

"Cathy continues to innovate with unique marketing campaigns across Sinclair's sports properties, Bally Sports, Tennis Channel and Stadium, with impactful campaigns that resonate and generate results for clients. We are thrilled her work at Sinclair has been recognized," said John Zeigler, Chief Marketing Officer.

Jamison will be honored at the Top Women in Media awards event on October 27 in New York City. To learn more about the awards visit https://www.cynopsis.com/events/2021-top-women-in-media/#2021-honorees-announced

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027006141/en/