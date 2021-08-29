Catholic Charities USA Launches Text-to-Give As Hurricane Ida Reaches The Gulf Coast

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the official domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church, has launched a text-to-give campaign to provide direct assistance to victims of Hurricane Ida through the response efforts of its local agencies in the hurricane's path.

Donations will provide much-needed support to those impacted by the disaster, including shelter, food and other humanitarian needs. Catholic Charities USA will direct 100 percent of the funds raised to its agencies with residents impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph made landfall in Southeast Louisiana on the 16 th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. CCUSA and its disaster response teams have a long history of mobilizing quickly to meet the needs of victims of these traumatic events in the U.S. and its territories. This work begins with direct relief to meet immediate needs and continues, sometimes for many years, with long-term relief efforts that help individuals and families rebuild their lives through housing and home repairs, financial assistance and crisis counseling.

To donate, text HurrIda to 41444 or visit www.CatholicCharitiesUSA.org. To donate by phone, please call 1-800-919-9338.

