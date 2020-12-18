Catholic Charities USA And Felician Sisters Of North America Establish $2 Million "CCUSA Francis Fund For Eviction Prevention"

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As thousands of families face eviction by the end of December, Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) and the Felician Sisters of North America joined forces to create the " CCUSA Francis Fund for Eviction Prevention." Each organization contributed $1 million to seed the emergency fund. Catholic Charities agencies across the U.S. will assist in the distribution of the funds to those who are in extreme danger of losing their homes this month.

"As the pandemic worsens, the weather becomes more bitter and Congress is deadlocked, many people are living on the brink of homelessness and they are terrified," said Sister Donna Markham, OP, PhD, President and CEO of CCUSA. "The Felician Sisters, founded in the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi and clearly walking in the footsteps of the saint, joined Catholic Charities to initiate this emergency fund at a moment when people are increasingly desperate."

"In these uncertain times, we know that many families are suffering the burden of unemployment and food insecurity. It is unconscionable that they should also face the fear of losing their homes. Catholic Charities USA has the resources to quickly get funding to their agencies across the country and into the hands of those in need," said Sister Christopher Moore, Provincial Minister of the Felician Sisters of North America. "Our partnership will provide a safety net for our brothers and sisters in Christ and let them know they are not alone in their struggles."

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Francis Fund may do so through the following link: www.ccusa.online/francisfund

