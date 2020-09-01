Cathay Pacific Group And GE Aviation Expand Digital Partnership

GE Aviation and Cathay Pacific Group have signed a five-year agreement to implement GE's Event Measurement System (EMS) for flight analytics and the FlightPulse® pilot app. The digital technologies will be deployed across various fleet types in Cathay Pacific Group in September as well as the pilot community later in 2020. The agreement includes Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon and Air Hong Kong.

"Cathay Pacific has established our own efficiency best practices for years," said Capt Mark Hoey, GM Operations with Cathay Pacific. "It is vital to have a flight analytics system that can easily adapt to our policies and procedures instead of the other way around. The good connectivity of the GE EMS system reduces the system migration effort, enables interaction with our corporate BI tool and maintains continuity to our users. The system flexibility and extensive library of measurements, parameters and events reduce the efforts in measuring and monitoring new best practices. After a substantial trial period with EMS, we concluded that it was the best fit for our requirements."

FlightPulse is a mobile app that uses aircraft data and advanced flight data analytics to enable pilots to securely access their own flying metrics and trends. FlightPulse can be used to optimize efficiency, reduce operational risk and improve pilot awareness.

"We are thrilled to be chosen by Cathay Pacific to expand our growing digital partnership into the arena of flight analytics," said Andrew Coleman, senior vice president and general manager of GE Aviation's Digital Group. "We're merging multiple data sources, building on a comprehensive set of analytics and expanding with FlightPulse to help pilots fly more efficiently and reduce carbon emissions."

GE Aviation's flight analytics service uses flight data generated by the aircraft and merges it with the airline's operational data. It applies proprietary data management and analytics technology to help Cathay Pacific better manage their aircraft operations and assets, providing previously unavailable insight into efficiency, flight safety, engineering and maintenance.

Capt Hoey noted that the FlightPulse tailored information for individual crew members enables Cathay's pilots to conduct their own analyses and compare themselves with their peers. "The interactive report allows them to review their fuel planning, collaborate on focus areas and drive behavior changes. The ability to include safety-related analytics is another added advantage that enhances SOP implementation and improves safety. We believe FlightPulse will be welcome and supported by our crew," said Capt Hoey.

About GE

GE Aviation, an operating unit of General Electric Company (GE) - Get Report, is a world-leading provider of commercial and military jet engines, and avionics, digital solutions and electrical power systems for aircraft. GE is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. Learn more at geaviation.com/digital, twitter @GEAviation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005425/en/