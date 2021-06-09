Caterpillar Inc. Increases Dividend

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) - Get Report voted today to increase the quarterly cash dividend by eight cents, an 8% raise, to one dollar and eleven cents ($1.11) per share of common stock, payable August 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2021.

"Through the execution of our enterprise strategy for profitable growth, Caterpillar is generating higher free cash flow through the cycles," said Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our strong balance sheet and liquidity position make it possible for us to continue our long history of increasing our dividend and returning value to shareholders."

Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. The company has paid higher dividends to shareholders for 27 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

