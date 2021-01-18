Category Finalists Announced For AJAC 2021 Canadian Car And Utility Vehicle Of The Year Awards

Winners to be revealed during Montreal International Auto Show TVA broadcast on February 20, 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) announced today three finalists in each of eight vehicle categories that will ultimately determine the 2021 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 250 vehicles were eligible for evaluation during the 2020 calendar year by AJAC journalist members, who collectively comprise the most esteemed group of professional automotive media in Canada. For the 2021 program, vehicles that are newly redesigned, refreshed, and carried over from previous model years were considered, provided a minimum number of ballots were submitted by AJAC journalists, who test entries on the same roads and in the same conditions experienced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast.

The next step in the 2021 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year awards will see the winning vehicles in each of these eight categories announced on February 20, 2021, during the Montreal International Auto Show's "Auto Zone" broadcast to be shown on Quebec's TVA network at 10:00 AM Eastern.

The overall winners will be revealed in partnership with the Canadian International AutoShow. Details will follow at a later date.

2021 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Category Finalists:

Mid-Size Car

Mazda3

Nissan Sentra

Toyota Corolla

Large Car

Hyundai Sonata

Kia K5

Toyota Camry

Mid-Size Premium Car

Cadillac CT5

Genesis G70

Genesis G80

Small Utility

Kia Seltos

Mazda CX-30

Subaru Crosstrek

Mid-Size Utility

Mazda CX-5

Nissan Rogue

Toyota Venza

Large Utility

Chevrolet Tahoe

GMC Yukon

Kia Telluride

Mid-Size Premium Utility

Genesis GV80

Land Rover Defender

Lincoln Corsair

Full-Size Pick-up

Chevrolet Silverado

Nissan Titan

Ram 1500

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

