Cataract Surgery Devices Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth In Health Care Equipment Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cataract surgery devices market is poised to grow by USD 1.59 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

The report on the cataract surgery devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cataract and a rise in the geriatric population.

The cataract surgery devices market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing medical tourism for low-cost cataract surgery as one of the prime reasons driving the cataract surgery devices market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cataract surgery devices market covers the following areas:

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Sizing Cataract Surgery Devices Market ForecastCataract Surgery Devices Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alcon Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

HOYA Group

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

Oculentis GmbH

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd.

SIFI SPA

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

IOLs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Phacoemulsification devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

OVDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Femtosecond lasers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

