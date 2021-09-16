Catapult Systems Announces The Next Industrial Revolution, A Manufacturing Summit

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, a leading digital solutions and services firm, announced today, The Next Industrial Revolution, a manufacturing summit on September 29, 2021. The summit, a hybrid live and on-demand event, will highlight how technology is disrupting and shaping the future of manufacturing companies. The 90-minute live stream will open with a keynote featuring Greg Vigil, Microsoft's Manufacturing Industry Solution Director. Vigil will explore the future of technology in the manufacturing industry, from mixed reality to AI, and what's coming next. He will also cover the current technology landscape and how it can help companies optimize their operations.

A panel of manufacturing industry professionals will follow the keynote, sharing their digital transformation journeys and how technology is changing their business operations. The panel will include speakers from Tokyo Electron, Graphic Packaging and Woodward, among others. An on-demand channel will be released at the end of the live event offering short sessions on using technology to accelerate innovation, improve supply chain resiliency, ensure employee safety, harden secure infrastructure, and creatively promote employee engagement.

"This event is designed to help attendees explore different ways of revolutionizing their company's business operations. The last 18 months forced dramatic transformation, especially in Manufacturing. There are many lessons learned on how technology has disrupted the industry," said Matt Zager, Catapult's Manager of US Manufacturing. "We are thrilled to have a few leading manufacturing influencers join us to share their challenges and successes during these times, along with discussing how they are preparing for the future. I hope this summit is beneficial to all who attend."

Click here for full details or to register for the Next Industrial Revolution.

ABOUT CATAPULT Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in imagining, building and sustaining digital transformation and cloud-based technologies that people love to use. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft partner for its expertise in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. Catapult was recognized as the 2020 MSUS Partner Award Winner Azure - DevOps, Top Microsoft 365 Security Partner for FY20, and named a finalist of the Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Catapult has offices nationwide.

For additional information: Mindy RussellChief Marketing OfficerCatapult Systems512-577-7737 mindy.russell@catapultsystems.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catapult-systems-announces-the-next-industrial-revolution-a-manufacturing-summit-301378766.html

SOURCE Catapult Systems