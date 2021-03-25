Catapult PR Offers Annual 'Springtime' Narrative Assessments For B2B Software Companies

BOULDER, Colo., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR-IR ( www.catapultpr-ir.com), a public relations agency for software delivery and B2B tech companies, today announced its annual "Springtime" narrative assessment for organizations looking for an outside perspective on company messaging and what they stand for in the market. Spring is the season of new beginnings and is the perfect time for businesses to gain new insights to refresh their messaging.

The Catapult Springtime narrative assessment is available now by visiting: [ http://bit.ly/springnarrative]

"Spring reminds us of newness and growth. It is the perfect time of the year for a company to refine its messaging and launch a new strategic PR/Marketing program - and spring forward into the market. Catapult narrative assessments offer an outside perspective to companies struggling to stand out among the industry influencers and community," said Terri Douglas, co-founder at Catapult PR.

Catapult narrative assessments provide an in-depth look at how companies position themselves, how they stack up against competitors, and how well they address industry mega-trends that define and drive category leadership. The assessment program is led by Guy Murrel, Catapult PR's co-founder and Chief Narrative Officer. Murrel offers more than 20 years of experience in positioning and messaging and narrative development. He and Douglas played an integral role in building the Agile and DevOps categories while working with Rally Software, IT Revolution, CollabNet and Electric Cloud as clients.

Tweet This: Spring into action and get a #narrative assessment today! What's your story? @catapultpr http://bit.ly/springnarrative

About Catapult PR-IRCatapult is a narrative-driven PR agency for B2B tech companies. We blend strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing to help clients align teams, stand out, and win markets. Our Strategic Narrative Marketing approach helps companies discover and share "why" they exist.

For more information on Catapult, call 303-581-7760 or visit the company's website at http://www.catapultpr-ir.com .

Media Contact: Christin JeffersCatapult PR-IR cjeffers@catapultpr-ir.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catapult-pr-offers-annual-springtime-narrative-assessments-for-b2b-software-companies-301256022.html

SOURCE Catapult PR-IR