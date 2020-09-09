Catapult PR Celebrates 21 Years Helping B2B Tech Firms Develop And Deploy Narrative-driven Public Relations Strategies

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR-IR ( www.catapultpr-ir.com ), a narrative-driven public relations agency for B2B tech companies, today announced its 21-year anniversary as a leading high tech B2B PR firm. Catapult PR helps its clients become industry leaders with a narrative-driven communications strategy including, social and content marketing, media and analyst relations, and Strategic Narrative Marketing services.

"We are thrilled to enter our 21st year serving the B2B tech community, especially within the software industry with our work in DevOps, Cloud and Kubernetes," said Terri Douglas, co-founder and principal at Catapult PR. "2020 is a year unlike any other and I am grateful that Catapult has continued to move the needle forward despite unprecedented global challenges. Throughout our tenure, we've learned the importance of delivering high-value services to clients and adapting to change with a positive and flexible mindset. By honoring these practices for 21 years, we've managed to come out of several challenging economic periods in-tact and stronger than ever."

Since launching in 1999, Catapult PR has helped dozens of companies stand out and lead markets through its narrative-driven PR strategy. In addition to core PR services, Catapult PR created an entirely new approach to positioning and messaging called Strategic Narrative Marketing. Its Strategic Narrative Marketing practice helps companies across the globe become industry drivers by leveraging a narrative approach to company messaging and category development.

About Catapult PR-IRCatapult is a narrative-driven PR agency for B2B tech companies. We blend strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing to help clients align teams, stand out and win markets. Our Strategic Narrative Marketing approach helps companies discover and share "why" they exist.

