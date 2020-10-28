Catalyst Welcomes Six New Members To Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst, the global leader in accelerating progress for women through workplace inclusion, welcomes six new members to its Board of Directors, representing innovative CEOs and veteran board leaders committed to advancing Catalyst's mission.

"We're thrilled to welcome these incredibly talented and thoughtful global leaders to our board," said Catalyst President and CEO Lorraine Hariton. "Even as the world experiences rapid disruption and change, we know that progress in diversity, equity, and inclusion won't pause, and we look forward to their expertise and guidance from their respective disciplines as Catalyst moves into the future."

The new board appointees bring a wealth of experience to Catalyst:

Revathi Advaithi is CEO of Flex, the global manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products to improve the world. The former President and COO of the electrical sector business for Eaton , Advaithi currently serves on the Board of Directors of Uber and is a member of the Business Roundtable and the Catalyst CEO Champions For Change initiative.

Shellye Archambeau currently serves on the boards of Verizon, Nordstrom, Roper Technologies, and Okta. The former CEO of MetricStream, she is also a strategic advisor to the Royal Bank of Canada , Capital Markets Group, and Forbes Ignite.

Kenneth C. Frazier has served as the Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Merck & Co., Inc. since 2011. He sits on the boards of PhRMA, Weill Cornell Medicine, Exxon Mobil Corporation , and Cornerstone Christian Academy. He also is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Philosophical Society, The Business Council, the Council of the American Law Institute, and the American Bar Association.

Margo Georgiadis is the President & CEO of Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics. The former CEO of Mattel and President of Google Americas, Georgiadis serves on the Board of Directors of Ancestry, McDonalds, The Committee of 200, and New Classrooms. She has received multiple business and community leadership awards for her work in championing girls in STEM and the advancement of women leaders. She also is a member of the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change Initiative.

Billy Gifford is the CEO of Altria Group. Since joining Philip Morris USA , a subsidiary of Altria, in 1994, Gifford has served in numerous leadership roles in Strategy & Business Development, Finance, Marketing Information & Consumer Research, and as President and Chief Executive Officer of PM USA . Gifford serves on the Board of Directors of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Carol Tomé is the twelfth CEO in UPS's 113-year history. Before joining UPS, one of the world's largest package delivery companies operating in 220 countries and territories, Tomé served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Home Depot, Inc., one of the world's largest retailers. Tomé serves as a trustee or board member for a number of organizations, including Grady Hospital, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Sovos Brands, Catalyst, and GIA Partners. She is also a member of The Committee of 200, The Buckhead Coalition, The Business Roundtable and The Business Council. She was ranked fifth on the 2020 Fortune "Most Powerful Women in Business" list.

The Catalyst Board of Directors includes leading executives from top global corporations and professional firms.

Learn more at catalyst.org.

About Catalyst Catalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

