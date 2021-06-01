Catalyst Funds Expands Partnership With Millburn Ridgefield Corporation To Launch Dynamic Commodity Fund

Catalyst Funds, an alternative-focused mutual fund company, is pleased to announce their expanded partnership with Millburn Ridgefield Corporation ("Millburn") by naming the global manager as sub-advisor to the Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund (DCXIX) (the "Fund"). The Fund provides exposure to global commodity markets and to equity securities related to commodities. Buy or sell decisions for particular markets will be generated using active, systematic trading programs. Millburn is also is the sub-advisor to the Morningstar 5-star rated Catalyst/Millburn Hedge Strategy Fund (MBXIX). MBXIX is rated 5-stars by Morningstar for the period ending 4/30/2021, based on 5-year risk adjusted returns, out of 81 funds in the Macro Trading category.

David Miller, CIO of Catalyst Funds commented, "We are excited to expand our partnership with Millburn and believe this is an opportune time for us to offer investors a distinct commodity strategy from a manager that has a deep understanding of the asset class and systematic investment strategies."

Millburn's investment approach combines substantial market experience—including live trading through many market cycles and periods of historical stress—with a rigorous approach to quantitative analysis. The process has historically proven effective in translating ideas into robust, measurable investment strategies, portfolio constructs and risk management practices.

Barry Goodman, Millburn's co-CEO and Executive Director of Trading, says "As a firm with more than 50 years' experience in the commodity and macro space, we believe the recent confluence of factors, including the injection of liquidity by central banks and governments, ramp-ups in infrastructure spending, and the increasing adoption of ESG policies, have potentially set the stage for meaningful, sustainable price moves. Our view is this presents a compelling opportunity for Millburn's quantitative approach to active trading, security selection and risk management in the natural resource and resource disruption space. We're excited to bring our strategy to this new partnership with Catalyst."

The Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund trades under the tickers DCXAX, DCXCX, DCXIX. The Fund was previously named the Catalyst Hedged Commodity Strategy Fund and had a different strategy and manager. For more information on Catalyst, please visit www.CatalystMF.com or contact our Advisor Services desk at 646-827-2761.

About Catalyst Funds

Catalyst Funds currently offers 21 distinctive funds that provide various strategies with the goal of producing income- and equity-oriented returns, while seeking to control risk and volatility. Catalyst offers these exclusive strategies through a team of in-house portfolio managers and boutique institutional investment management partners. The firm strives to provide innovative strategies to support financial advisors and their clients in meeting the investment challenges of an ever-changing global market environment. For more information on Catalyst Funds and its various offerings, please visit: www.CatalystMF.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Catalyst Funds. This and other important information about the Funds are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-866-447-4228 or at www.CatalystMF.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Catalyst Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Catalyst Capital Advisors, LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

DCX Disclosures:

Investing in the Fund carries certain risks. The Fund will invest a percentage of its assets in derivatives, such as futures and options contracts. The use of such derivatives and the resulting high portfolio turnover may expose the Fund to additional risks that it would not be subject to if it invested directly in the securities and commodities underlying those derivatives. The Fund may experience losses that exceed those experienced by funds that do not use futures contracts, options and hedging strategies. Investing in commodities markets may subject the Fund to greater volatility than investments in traditional securities. Changes in interest rates and the liquidity of certain investments could affect the Fund's overall performance. The Fund is non-diversified and as a result, changes in the value of a single security may have significant effect on the Fund's value. Other risks include U.S. Government securities risks and investments in fixed income securities. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities or derivatives owned by the Fund. Furthermore, the use of leveraging can magnify the potential for gain or loss and amplify the effects of market volatility on the Fund's share price. The Fund is subject to regulatory change and tax risks; changes to current rules could increase costs associated with an investment in the Fund. These factors may affect the value of your investment.

MBXIX Disclosures:

Investing in the Fund carries certain risks. The Fund will invest a percentage of its assets in derivatives, such as futures and options contracts. The use of such derivatives and the resulting high portfolio turn-over may expose the Fund to additional risks that it would not be subject to if it invested directly in the securities and commodities underlying those derivatives. The Fund may experience losses that exceed those experienced by funds that do not use futures contracts, options and hedging strategies. Investing in commodities markets may subject the Fund to greater volatility than investments in traditional securities. Currency trading risks include market risk, credit risk and country risk. Foreign investing involves risks not typically associated with U.S. investments. Changes in interest rates and the liquidity of certain investments could affect the Fund's overall performance. The Fund is non-diversified and as a result, changes in the value of a single security may have significant effect on the Fund's value. Other risks include U.S. Government securities risks and investments in fixed income securities. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities or derivatives owned by the Fund. Furthermore, the use of leveraging can magnify the potential for gain or loss and amplify the effects of market volatility on the Fund's share price. The Fund is subject to regulatory change and tax risks; changes to current rules could increase costs associated with an investment in the Fund. These factors may affect the value of your investment.

MBXIX is also rated 5-stars by Morningstar for the period ending 04/30/2021, based on 5-year risk-adjusted returns, out of 81 funds in the Macro Trading category. © 2021 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar Rating TM for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life sub-accounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and ten-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.

