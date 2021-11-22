Catalyst Biosciences To Present At The Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) - Get Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. Report today announced that members of its executive management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held November 29-December 2, 2021.

The fireside chat will be available on-demand for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site beginning Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 am ET until the end of the conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021. To access the fireside chat, please click here . An archived webcast will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website.

About Catalyst Biosciences, the Protease Medicines companyCatalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on developing protease therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in disorders of the complement system. Proteases are natural regulators of this biological system. We engineer proteases to create improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement cascade. Our complement pipeline consists of a preclinical C3-degrader program licensed to Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD), an improved Complement Factor I protease CB 4332 for SQ replacement therapy in patients with Complement Factor I (CFI) deficiency and proteases from our ProTUNE™ C3b/C4b degrader and ImmunoTUNE™ C3a/C5a degrader platforms designed to target specific disorders of the complement or inflammatory pathways.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those regarding swiftly moving forward with clinical development of CB 4332, the continued generation of candidates from the protease platform that will either be licensed or self-developed, reduction of burn rate, the potential that complement will open opportunities in multiple disease settings, submitting an IND for CB 4332, announcing a development candidate from our ProTUNE™ platform that leverages our knowledge of CFI, and successfully completing the transfer of CBIO supported activities to Biogen for CB 2782-PEG, as well as statements about the benefits of our protease engineering platform. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations, and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that clinical trials and preclinical studies may be delayed as a result of COVID-19, competitive products, and other factors, that Biogen could terminate our agreement for the development of CB 2782-PEG, that the Company's complement degraders are not yet in human clinical trials and will require additional manufacturing validation and preclinical testing before entering human clinical trials, that the Company may need to raise additional capital, and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 4, 2021, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 12, 2021, and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

