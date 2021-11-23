Catalent, Inc. To Present At The Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that members of its executive...

Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) - Get Catalent Inc Report, the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will virtually present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 29, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) - Get Catalent Inc Report, an S&P 500 ® company, is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is the industry's preferred partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs. Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply over 70 billion doses of more than 7,000 products to over 1,000 customers annually. Catalent's expert workforce exceeds 17,000, including more than 2,500 scientists and technicians. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated $4 billion in revenue in its 2021 fiscal year. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123006036/en/