Catalent, Inc. To Present At The Jefferies Healthcare Conference And The William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) - Get Report, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will virtually present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on June 1, 2021, and the William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference at 11:40 a.m. ET on June 3, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentations will be accessible at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.

