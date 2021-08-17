Cat's Out Of The Bag: Plenty Of Fish Announces "Plenty Of Pets" Campaign To Foster New Relationships Through A Shared Love Of Pets

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating app Plenty of Fish launches new "Plenty of Pets" campaign to continue providing low pressure ways for singles to make connections, leveraging their common interest and love of pets. The campaign features exclusive livestreaming pet content, including a performance by Moshow (The Cat Rapper) , who was featured on an episode of the Netflix show, "Cat People," and a commitment by Plenty of Fish to donate $50,000 to the lifesaving nonprofit Petco Love .

According to a recent Plenty of Fish survey, 97% of single pet owners in the U.S. believe that pets are a part of their family. Nearly half (49%) of singles see owning a pet as a turn-on, and most singles (52%) say it's sexiest when someone has adopted their pet vs. purchased from a breeder. Knowing how much singles adore their pets and the role they play in relationships and dating, the "Plenty of Pets" campaign creates fun and Covid-friendly opportunities for singles to connect virtually.

"A great way to reduce the pressure that comes with connecting with someone for the first time is to identify those common interests that both people are most passionate about - and we know nothing sparks more passion and excitement than pets," said Kate MacLean, resident dating expert at Plenty of Fish.

A whopping 61% of singles believe pets are the best icebreaker when it comes to meeting someone and one-in-five single pet owners say they have used a pet as a flirting tactic. Nearly half (46%) of Gen Z singles have posted photos of their pet on their dating profile to improve their chances of meeting someone and 48% of them say they're more likely to reach out to someone on a dating app if a pet is in their profile picture.

The "Plenty of Pets" content featured on Live! includes:

8/17 at 4 p.m. PDT : Kittenmania, featuring a livestream of adoptable kittens playing.

Puppymania, featuring a livestream of adoptable puppies playing. 8/31 at 4 p.m. PDT : The campaign will wrap with a livestream performance by Moshow (The Cat Rapper).

The campaign will wrap with a livestream performance by Moshow (The Cat Rapper). Top Plenty of Fish Live! streamers will also be showing off their own pets throughout the month, including Oregon Star Girl (39,000+ fans) who will host a show with her adopted pitbull Paisley and Jilly Baby (45,000+ fans) who will host a pet showcase with her dog Dexter, inviting other Plenty of Fish members to show off their pets during her stream.

"As someone who's really passionate about their pets, I know firsthand how they can positively impact relationships," said Moshow, The Cat Rapper. "I love the idea that people watching my performance on Plenty of Fish Live! could develop connections and form relationships through their shared love of pets, and I would be honored to play a small part in their dating journey."

As part of the campaign, Plenty of Fish is donating $50,000 to Petco Love, an organization that aims to inspire and empower animal lovers to save pet lives.

"At Petco Love, we are passionate about harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier — and create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," said Petco Love president, Susanne Kogut. "That's why we are so grateful to work with brands like Plenty of Fish who are finding unique ways to bring people together over a shared love of pets."

Additionally, four virtual, pet-related gifts will be available for members to give during the "Plenty of Pets" content being featured exclusively on the "POFofficial" Live! channel and the brand is hosting the "Date My Pet" sweepstakes where fans will have the opportunity to win prizes totaling $1,500.

Find a full overview of the "Plenty of Pets" campaign here and visit the Plenty of Fish blog, The Latest Catch for dating tips and advice .

"Plenty of Pets" Survey MethodologyMore than 3,400 U.S.-based Plenty of Fish users were polled online in August 2021.

About Plenty of FishPlenty of Fish, a Match Group (MTCH) - Get Report company, is one of the largest global online dating companies, and is available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for.

About Petco LovePetco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we're leading every day.

