Cat Rock Capital Sends Letter To Just Eat Takeaway.com ("JET") Board Urging Sale Or Spin-Off Of Grubhub By End Of 2021

Cat Rock Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, "Cat Rock Capital"), a long-term oriented investment firm and holder of approximately 13.8 million shares in the capital of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV ("Just Eat Takeaway.com", "JET", or "the Company") (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), representing circa 6.5% of Just Eat Takeaway.com's outstanding shares, today sent a letter to the JET Management Board. Cat Rock urges the announcement of a sale or spin-off of Grubhub by 31 December 2021 to refocus JET's business and address the deep and damaging undervaluation of the Company's equity. This letter is included below and is also available at JustEatMustDeliver.com.

Alex Captain, Founder and Managing Partner, Cat Rock Capital Management LP, commented:

"We were pleased to see Just Eat Takeaway.com present a clear, data-driven vision for its business at the recent Capital Markets Day. Moreover, we were encouraged to hear that JET management views consolidation in the US market as "inevitable" and that they intend to participate.

"However, JET management failed to fix the deep and damaging undervaluation of its equity by taking tangible action to unlock the value of its portfolio. In fact, the Capital Markets Day only highlighted the magnitude of the problem - today, JET trades at less than 8x 2022 normalized EBITDA based on management's long-term margin guidance.

"A deeply depressed stock price poses a real risk to JET's business, limiting its financial and strategic flexibility, inviting competitors to invest in its markets, and leaving the Company vulnerable to takeover bids well below its long-term intrinsic value. JET must take substantive and immediate action to solve this valuation problem.

"Fortunately, JET management has an obvious and actionable lever to quickly solve its valuation problem and refocus its business - selling or spinning-off Grubhub. JET's stock appreciated +329% from its 2016 IPO to the day before the Grubhub acquisition announcement in June 2020, dramatically outperforming the market. Since announcing the Grubhub purchase just 16 months ago, JET stock has underperformed the MSCI World Index by a remarkable 69%.

"Assuming equity performance consistent with the MSCI World Index, JET's current valuation embeds negative €14 billion of value for acquiring Grubhub, vastly exceeding the €6.5 billion purchase price for the asset. We believe a Grubhub sale or spin-off at any positive valuation could drive over 100% appreciation in JET's stock as it returned to its historical rating.

"We believe Grubhub is being capitalized at a significant negative value in JET's stock price because the acquisition reduced JET's financial flexibility, distracted the Company, and led investors to question management's judgement and motivations.

"Nevertheless, the market is undoubtedly wrong to attribute negative value to Grubhub, which has $10 billion of GMV, over 300,000 restaurant partners, coverage of over 4,000 US cities, and a same-day logistics network that delivers 68% of its orders.

"Moreover, Grubhub is the only credible path for US online grocery businesses such as Amazon, Walmart, and Instacart to match the converged online food and online grocery offerings of DoorDash and UberEats. There is no question that a combined online food delivery and grocery app offers a far better consumer proposition than either service alone.

"For example, a partial or complete Grubhub sale to Amazon Whole Foods at any valuation would significantly improve the consumer proposition for both companies and dramatically increase competition in the US online food delivery market by providing Grubhub with the resources to credibly compete against the massive, converged US businesses of DoorDash and UberEats.

"The industrial and financial logic for a Grubhub sale or spin-off as a precursor to a sale could not be clearer. Moreover, JET management must act quickly - an extended period of strategic uncertainty or an unnecessary integration will hurt both JET and Grubhub.

"We have supported Jitse Groen and his management team for over four years as shareholders of JET and its predecessor companies. We believe they are clever, aligned, and entrepreneurial operators, and we do not believe that they will seek to save face instead of taking decisive action to improve the business.

"The rationale for a sale or spin-off of Grubhub is obvious and urgent. Further, a spin-off is entirely under JET management's control. If JET management fails to pull this lever by 31 December 2021, it will be clear to us and other shareholders that JET management cannot move quickly and decisively enough to compete in a fast-paced sector such as online food delivery.

"JET is the future of same-day delivery in Europe, with the continent's largest and fastest-growing logistics network and a collection of unassailable #1 positions. We could not be more excited about the Company's prospects and look forward to quick and tangible action to solve its significant valuation problem."

The full text of Cat Rock's letter is included below and is also available at the following website: JustEatMustDeliver.com.

LETTER TO THE JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM MANAGEMENT BOARD

25 October 2021

Management BoardJust Eat Takeaway.com NVOosterdoksstraat 801011 DK AmsterdamThe Netherlands

Jitse and Other Members of the Management Board:

As you know, Cat Rock Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, "Cat Rock" or "we") is a long-term supporter and shareholder of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV ("JET" or "the Company"), which we believe is a high-quality business with significant growth potential. Cat Rock holds approximately 13.8 million shares in the capital of JET, representing approximately 6.5% of JET's outstanding shares, and has been a shareholder of JET and its predecessor companies for over four years.

Cat Rock has no other investments in the online food delivery space. We have been deeply and passionately committed to the success of JET over the past four years, and the Company is our largest investment.

JET Capital Markets Day

We were pleased to see management present a clear, data-driven vision for the business at its recent Capital Markets Day. This event was an important step towards improving JET's communication with investors.

We were also encouraged by management's view that US consolidation is "inevitable" and that it "expects to be involved in this consolidation."

However, we were deeply disappointed by the lack of tangible progress on asset sales or a formal commitment to near-term strategic action to unlock Grubhub's value.

The Capital Markets Day did not solve the problem of JET's deeply depressed valuation or broken trust with the public markets. Instead, this event only highlighted the magnitude of the issue.

Today, JET trades at less than 8x 2022 normalized EBITDA using Company guidance for 2022 GTV and the low-end of its long-term margin target. (1) Assuming a trading multiple of 15x normalized EBITDA, JET's five-year GTV guidance implies a 30% annual return over the next four years, suggesting an incredibly undervalued current price. (2)

Valuation Problem

JET's deeply depressed valuation has real consequences for the Company, its investors, and its other stakeholders:

1) Capital: JET's deeply depressed valuation limits its ability to raise capital on attractive terms, hampering its strategic flexibility and its ability to invest for growth.

2) Competition: JET's weak standing in the public markets invites competitors to continue aggressively investing in the Company's markets.

3) Longevity: JET's low valuation leaves it vulnerable to takeover bids significantly below its intrinsic value, permanently impairing returns for existing investors.

Clearly, JET must take urgent action to re-establish its credibility with the public markets.

Grubhub's Negative Implied Value

JET's persistent equity underperformance over the past two years has a clear culprit - the decision to acquire Grubhub in June 2020.

JET and its predecessor Takeaway.com had dramatically outperformed the market for four years prior to the Grubhub acquisition, delivering a 48% return since its 2016 IPO versus 10% for the MSCI World Index. (3)

However, JET's outperformance evaporated when it announced the Grubhub acquisition in June 2020, with the stock falling over 18% in the four trading days after the announcement. (4) Unbelievably, JET stock has underperformed the MSCI World Index by 69% in the sixteen months since announcing the Grubhub acquisition. (5)

Assuming equity performance consistent with the MSCI World Index, JET's current valuation embeds negative €14 billion of enterprise value for acquiring Grubhub, vastly exceeding the €6.5 billion purchase price for the asset. (6)

Make no mistake - we believe that the market is undoubtedly wrong when it attributes a large negative value to Grubhub, which is generating $10 billion of GMV across 4,000 cities with over 300,000 restaurant partners. (7)

Nevertheless, the Grubhub acquisition raised legitimate concerns among investors because the acquisition diluted JET's collection of #1 market positions, slowed its growth rate, reduced its focus on its European core, distracted management, jeopardized its financial flexibility, and, most importantly, caused investors to question JET management's judgement and motivations.

Grubhub is the root cause of the public market's loss of confidence in JET, and it offers a compelling solution.

Path Forward

JET has a clear path to solving its valuation problem - unlocking the value of Grubhub.

Despite the market's negative view, Grubhub has over $10 billion of run-rate GMV, coverage of over 4,000 cities across the US, and a robust logistics network that delivers 68% of its total orders. (8) Grubhub's sticky customers have attractive unit economics, and its brand has a similar size to UberEats in the United States based on Google Trends. (9)

Moreover, Grubhub has significant strategic value because of the convergence of online food delivery and online grocery. Grubhub represents the only credible opportunity for large US online grocery players such as Amazon, Walmart, or Instacart to provide a competitive converged offering. The success of DoorDash, Deliveroo, Delivery Hero, and Uber in entering online grocery underscores the strategic necessity of a converged consumer proposition.

The path forward for JET is therefore very clear - JET must unlock the value of Grubhub through a sale or spin-off of the business this year. A sale or spin-off of Grubhub could immediately drive a >100% re-rating of JET stock, even if Grubhub is valued at a significant discount to JET's €6.5 billion purchase price. (10)

Timing

JET and Grubhub will suffer from an extended period of strategic uncertainty or from pursuing an unnecessary and costly integration process. Moreover, JET urgently needs to solve its valuation problem to regain financial and strategic flexibility and mitigate the risk of low-ball bids for the Company.

It is imperative that JET management immediately commit to unlocking the value of Grubhub through a sale, or, if necessary, through a spin-off that could be an effective precursor to a future sale.

Conclusion

JET is the future of same-day delivery in Europe - it operates the largest and fastest-growing same-day logistics network on the continent. The Company has an almost unlimited addressable market and will grow rapidly for the foreseeable future. JET is the market-leader in markets representing over 90% of its GMV excluding Grubhub and operates a unique 1P/3P model that is the proven long-term winner across e-commerce markets (e.g., Amazon, Alibaba, MercadoLibre, iFood, Delivery Hero). (11)

JET management's communication issues and the Grubhub acquisition have led to an almost unbelievable undervaluation of the Company's equity, which introduces real and tangible risks to the business.

JET management had a strong reputation for effective execution and clever capital allocation prior to Grubhub, and it can regain this reputation by unlocking the value of Grubhub before the end of 2021.

A spin-off of 40% - 100% of Grubhub is entirely under JET management's control. We believe JET must announce such a Grubhub spin-off by 31 December 2021 if it cannot reach terms on a sale before then.

The case for a Grubhub sale or spin-off is obvious and urgent. If JET management fails to act on either option before the end of the year, we and other investors will justifiably question whether this team has the capacity for effective capital allocation or management of a public company, and we intend to take additional action to help JET realize its great potential.

We truly believe that the constructive steps we outline here are in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. As always, we would welcome the opportunity to discuss these views with you to achieve the best outcome for Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Best Regards,

Alex CaptainFounder and Managing PartnerCat Rock Capital Management LP

White & Case LLP and Loyens & Loeff N.V. serve as legal advisor to Cat Rock Capital.

About Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP is a long-term focused investment firm that manages capital on behalf of pension funds, endowments, foundations, and other institutional investors. It seeks to invest in a select number of high-quality companies, with a long-term approach that emphasizes deep fundamental research. Cat Rock Capital is based in Connecticut, USA and was founded in 2015 by Alex Captain.

