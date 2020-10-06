Castle Biosciences To Present Data At The 2020 American Society For Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Virtual Annual Meeting

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that its data will be featured in oral presentations during the 2020 American...

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that its data will be featured in oral presentations during the 2020 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Virtual Annual Meeting, October 9-11, 2020.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Clinical validation and incorporation of a prognostic 40-gene expression profile test into clinicopathological risk assessment for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC)Session: Skin Cancer & ReconstructionPresenter: Sherrif Ibrahim M.D., Ph.D., associate professor, University of Rochester Medical CenterDate: Friday, October 9, 2020Time: 6:24 p.m. - 6:27 p.m. ET

Title: Cutaneous melanoma prognostic model combining 31-gene expression profile and sentinel lymph node biopsySession: Skin Cancer & ReconstructionPresenter: Aaron Farberg, M.D., Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, TexasDate: Friday, October 9, 2020Time: 6:30 p.m. - 6:33 p.m. ET

The virtual presentations will be available to meeting registrants for 30 days following the meeting.

About DecisionDx-Melanoma

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors, and has been studied in more than 5,700 patient samples. Using tissue from the primary melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test has been validated in four archival risk of recurrence studies of 901 patients and six prospective risk of recurrence studies including more than 1,600 patients. Prediction of the likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity has also been validated in two prospective multicenter studies that included more than 3,000 patients. Impact on patient management plans for one of every two patients tested has been demonstrated in four multicenter and single-center studies including more than 560 patients. The consistent performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies provides confidence in disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test results. Through June 30, 2020, DecisionDx-Melanoma has been ordered more than 59,900 times for use in patients with cutaneous melanoma.

About DecisionDx-SCC

DecisionDx-SCC is a 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors. The test result, in which patients are stratified into a Class 1, 2A or 2B risk category, predicts individual metastatic risk to inform risk-appropriate management.

Peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated that DecisionDx-SCC is an independent predictor of metastatic risk and that integrating DecisionDx-SCC with current prognostic methods can add positive predictive value to clinician decisions regarding staging and management.

More information about the test and disease can be found at www.mySCCskincancer.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx ®-Melanoma, DecisionDx ®-CM Seq; www.SkinMelanoma.com), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx ®-SCC, www.MySCCSkinCancer.com) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx ®-UM, DecisionDx ®-PRAME and DecisionDx ®-UM Seq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com). Castle also has products in development for other underserved cancers, the most advanced of which is focused on patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CM Seq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UM Seq and are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the ability of DecisionDx-SCC test results to predict metastatic risk to inform risk-appropriate management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements; although, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products, changes in local coverage determinations, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, as well as the other risks set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 10, 2020, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

