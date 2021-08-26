Castle Biosciences To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, and Frank Stokes, chief...

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, and Frank Stokes, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present a company overview at the following upcoming investor conferences:

2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Sept. 9, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time.

Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Sept. 15, 2021, at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time.

Live audio webcasts of the company's presentations will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences' website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/default.aspx. Replays of the webcasts will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcasts.

Castle will also be available on Sept. 14, 2021, for one-on-one investor meetings during the Lake Street Capital Markets 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference. Meetings may be requested exclusively through Lake Street Capital Markets.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx ®-Melanoma, DecisionDx ® -CM Seq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx ®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (myPath® Melanoma, DecisionDx ® DiffDx™-Melanoma,) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx ®-UM, DecisionDx ®-PRAME and DecisionDx ®-UM Seq). For more information about Castle's gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com.

Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CM Seq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UM Seq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005013/en/