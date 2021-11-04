Castle Biosciences' Full DecisionDx® Portfolio Of Dermatologic Tests To Be Interfaced With EMA® Electronic Health Records System

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company applying innovative diagnostics to inform disease management decisions and improve patient outcomes, today announced its agreement with ModMed to establish an interface with ModMed's electronic health records system, EMA®. The interface is designed to enable dermatologic clinicians to order Castle's DecisionDx® skin cancer tests from directly within a patient's medical record in EMA.

"At Castle, we are excited to facilitate the ordering of our skin cancer portfolio from directly within one of the most widely utilized dermatologic electronic health records systems, EMA," said Toby Juvenal, chief commercial officer of Castle Biosciences. "We are committed to impacting patient care, and our diagnostic tests are designed to provide clinically-actionable information to clinicians and patients to inform disease management decisions. The EMA platform has been ranked #1 by dermatologists for the past eight years by Black Book. Our interface with this system is expected to streamline the ordering process and allow for delivery of Castle's test results within the system."

Castle's full suite of skin cancer tests will be available to order within EMA: DecisionDx®-Melanoma for cutaneous melanoma, DecisionDx®-SCC for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and the Company's Comprehensive Diagnostic Offering for difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions (comprised of myPath® Melanoma and DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma). Castle's interface with EMA is expected to be complete by year-end 2021.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx® -CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (myPath® Melanoma and DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq). For more information about Castle's gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com.

Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Castle's interface with ModMed's electronic health records system, EMA, such interface leading to a streamlined ordering process and providing dermatologic clinicians with the ability to order Castle's skin cancer tests, receive and view results, from directly within a patient's medical record in EMA. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our efforts to address its impact on our business, EMA's ability to provide the aforementioned benefits to Castle, its clinicians and patients and the risks set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104006180/en/