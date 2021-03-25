Castle Biosciences Announces Publication Demonstrating Dermatologists Are Increasingly Integrating DecisionDx-Melanoma Into Melanoma Clinical Management Decisions

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced the publication of a cross-sectional study of dermatologists that found its respondents are increasingly incorporating DecisionDx®-Melanoma into the management of their patients with melanoma. DecisionDx-Melanoma is Castle's gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors.

The article, titled "Assessment of the 31-Gene Expression Profile Test by Dermatologists: A Cross-Sectional Survey from National Dermatology Conferences," was published in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine. The cross-sectional study was offered to attendees of two national, virtual dermatology conferences during the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 to assess the professional understanding, opinions and clinical usage of DecisionDx-Melanoma by dermatologists. Participants were asked questions regarding practice demographics, factors considered prior to ordering DecisionDx-Melanoma, their integration of the test's results into clinical management and their opinions on the usefulness of the test.

Data from 589 U.S. dermatological clinicians showed:

45% of participants ordered the DecisionDx-Melanoma test in the prior twelve months.

Going forward, 82% of participants were "somewhat to very likely" to order the test, with 66% stating they would recommend the test to a friend or family member as part of their melanoma care.

In melanomas less than or equal to 1.0mm (T1), which make up the majority of melanomas, previous studies have demonstrated that a DecisionDx-Melanoma Class 1A test result (lowest risk) has a 5-year recurrence free survival rate of 96.8%, compared to 64.6% for a Class 2B test result (highest risk). 61% of participants stated they would change their treatment plan in this T1 population with a Class 2B test result.

Participants who use DecisionDx-Melanoma indicated that they use the results to impact follow-up schedules, referrals, surveillance imaging, sentinel lymph node biopsy procedure recommendations and other treatment decisions. These uses largely follow published appropriate-use criteria for the test.

Participants responded that patients gain various benefits from DecisionDx-Melanoma test results, including increased knowledge and understanding (70%), personalized treatment options (58%) and eased uncertainty about the future (59%). Even regarding test results indicating the lowest risk of recurrence (i.e. Class 1A), 66% of participants reported potential benefits for ameliorating patients' anxiety and 46% reported increasing confidence in their management.

"The sample surveyed demonstrated that dermatology specialists are using DecisionDx-Melanoma in increased numbers, and concluded that melanoma patients whose healthcare providers incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma into their practice may benefit from decreased anxiety and uncertainty from the improved prognosis, reduced need for unwarranted procedures and optimized healthcare resources for patients who need it most," said study author, Darrell Rigel, M.D., M.S., Clinical Professor at New York University School of Medicine.

About DecisionDx-Melanoma

DecisionDx®-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors, and has been studied in more than 5,700 patient samples. Using tissue from the primary melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test has been validated in four archival risk of recurrence studies of 901 patients and six prospective risk of recurrence studies including more than 1,600 patients. To predict likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity, the Company utilizes its proprietary algorithm, i31-GEP, to produce an integrated test result. i31-GEP is an artificial intelligence-based neural network algorithm (independently validated in a cohort of 1,674 prospective, consecutively tested patients with T1-T4 cutaneous melanoma) that integrates the DecisionDx-Melanoma test result with the patient's traditional clinicopathologic features. Impact on patient management plans for one of every two patients tested has been demonstrated in four multicenter and single-center studies including more than 560 patients. The consistent performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies provides confidence in disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test results. Through December 31, 2020, DecisionDx-Melanoma has been ordered more than 68,920 times for use in patients with cutaneous melanoma.

More information about the test and disease can be found at www.CastleTestInfo.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq). For more information about Castle's gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com. Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning DecisionDx-Melanoma's ability to provide benefits to patients including decreasing anxiety and uncertainty from enhanced prognosis, decreasing the need for potentially unnecessary procedures such as sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) surgery, optimizing the allocation of healthcare resources, increasing knowledge and understanding of the prognoses, personalizing treatment options and increasing confidence in their treatment management, as well as its ability to determine referrals/follow-up frequency and inform discussions regarding potential SLNB surgery. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our efforts to address its impact on our business, subsequent study results and findings that contradict earlier study results and findings, DecisionDx-Melanoma's ability to provide the aforementioned benefits to patients and the risks set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005768/en/