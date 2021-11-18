Cassava Sciences Initiates A Second Phase 3 Study Of Simufilam For The Treatment Of Patients With Alzheimer's Disease

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company, announced today it has initiated a second Phase 3 study of simufilam, the Company's investigational drug for patients with Alzheimer's disease. This second Phase 3 study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of simufilam over 78 weeks in approximately 1,000 patients with Alzheimer's disease across clinical sites in the U.S. and Canada.

"Alzheimer's disease isn't going away anytime soon, and neither are we," said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. "Developing a new drug solution for Alzheimer's is a daunting task during the best of times. During these times of outlandish allegations made against us by short sellers, we stand committed to translate what we believe is a promising scientific breakthrough into a potentially meaningful treatment for people with Alzheimer's disease. The rest is noise."

Cassava Sciences' Phase 3 program in Alzheimer's is being conducted under Special Protocol Assessments (SPA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The SPAs document that FDA has reviewed and agreed on the key design features of each Phase 3 study protocol.

Cassava Sciences is developing simufilam in accordance with high ethical standards and sound scientific principles. Cassava Sciences is committed to transparency and sharing information related to its Phase 3 program - for clinical protocol details, including patient eligibility, please visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?cond=&term=simufilam&cntry=&state=&city=&dist=

About The First Phase 3 Study (RETHINK-ALZ)The first Phase 3 study, called RETHINK-ALZ, is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral simufilam 100 mg in enhancing cognition and slowing cognitive and functional decline over 52 weeks. Secondary objectives include the assessment of simufilam's effect on neuropsychiatric symptoms and caregiver burden. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study plans to enroll approximately 750 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease in the U.S. and Canada and, eventually, overseas. We commenced patient screening for RETHINK-ALZ in October 2021, followed by patient dosing in November 2021.

About The Second Phase 3 Study (REFOCUS-ALZ)The second Phase 3 study, called REFOCUS-ALZ, is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral simufilam 100 mg and 50 mg over 78 weeks. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study plans to enroll approximately 1,000 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease in the U.S. and Canada and, eventually, overseas.

About SimufilamSimufilam (sim-uh-FILL-am) is a proprietary, small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A (FLNA) protein in the brain. Altered FLNA in the brain disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to Alzheimer's pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. The underlying science for simufilam is published in peer-reviewed journals, including Journal of Neuroscience, Neurobiology of Aging, Journal of Biological Chemistry, Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation and Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease. Cassava Sciences owns worldwide development and commercial rights to its research programs in Alzheimer's disease, and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third party.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.Cassava Sciences' mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer's disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com.

