Cass Precision Machining Does Its "Part" For The Commemorative Airforce

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cass Precision Machining was honored to recently volunteer their time, material, and machines to produce a part for the Commemorative Airforce Airbase, located in Mesa, Arizona.

The Commemorative Airforce are flight museums dedicated to the education and enjoyment of present and future generations of Americans with a fleet of historic aircraft that recreate, remind, and reinforce the lessons learned from the defining moments in American military aviation history.

With a mission to educate, inspire, and honor through flight and living history experiences, the Commemorative Airforce offers flights to museum visitors four days a week in various planes, including the B-25 "Maid in the Shade" bomber, built in early 1944. With so many flights under its belt, the B-25 bomber had worn out its bushings on the arms for the Cowell flaps—parts that open during takeoff to allow air to flow through the engine and close during landings.

Cass Precision Machining was more than happy to volunteer their time and expertise to get the B-25 bomber back up in the air, flying more safely than ever.

"Cass Precision Machining was fantastic for us. They got us the parts we needed for the B-25 faster than we expected, and we were able to get our planes back up in the sky," said Dick Clifford, Commemorative Air Force Airbase, Arizona. " Cass could not have been nicer to work with; they provided high quality parts to make our deadline."

Cass's bushings for the Commemorative Airforce plane are much better than the original as they are heat-treated, centerless ground and fit better, and last longer.

"It's an honor for Cass to be able to volunteer our expertise to help restore and keep the B-25 bomber flying for the Commemorative Air Force," said Jim Garvin, Cass President. " Cass started as a company the same year WWII ended, and we've always done everything we can to help support the armed forces. To be able to provide a part that lets the B-25 bomber continue to fly and to fly safer than ever before is a thrill for us."

