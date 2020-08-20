Casper To Virtually Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Casper Sleep Inc. ("Casper") (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, today announced that its management team will virtually participate at the following investor conferences: Citi Global Technology ConferenceSeptember 8, 2020Fireside Chat - 9:50 a.

Casper Sleep Inc. ("Casper") (CSPR) , the award-winning sleep company, today announced that its management team will virtually participate at the following investor conferences:

Citi Global Technology ConferenceSeptember 8, 2020Fireside Chat - 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time

Goldman Sachs Global Retailing ConferenceSeptember 10, 2020Fireside Chat - 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available online at ir.casper.com. Please go to the website at least ten (10) minutes prior to the presentation to register and to test your system's audio. An online replay of each presentation will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the presentation at ir.casper.com.

About Casper

Casper (CSPR) believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the Company's award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs in San Francisco. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.

