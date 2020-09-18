Casper To Participate At Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit

Casper Sleep Inc. ("Casper") (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, today announced that its management team will participate at the Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit on September 24, 2020.

About Casper

Casper (CSPR) believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the Company's award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs in San Francisco. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.

