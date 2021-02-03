Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team

Casper Sleep Inc. ("Casper") (CSPR) - Get Report the award-winning sleep company, today announced several leadership appointments, including Charles Liu as Chief Operating Officer, Dara Williams as Chief People and Diversity Officer, and George Poulios, Vice President of Retail, Real Estate and Store Development.

"We are thrilled to welcome this bench of remarkable leaders to the team as we continue to strengthen Casper's leadership in a way that reflects our core values," said Philip Krim, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Casper. "Dara, Charles, and George bring critical skills and know-how to both our culture and business operations as we further our commitment to improve diversity and inclusion, while scaling our business to bring better sleep to all."

Charles Liu, Chief Operating Officer: Charles brings more than 20 years of experience in end-to-end supply chain management and corporate operations to his role at Casper. Most recently, Charles was Vice President of Supply Chain for Walmart's e-commerce division, where he delivered meaningful operating efficiencies across supplier relationships and negotiations, inventory, logistics, and customer promise. Throughout his career, Charles held various leadership roles at companies including Whirlpool, Ahold USA, and Walgreens. At Casper, Charles will oversee all end-to-end supply chain functions, including Sourcing, Product Engineering, Compliance, Quality, Supply Planning, Production, Logistics, and Customer Experience Support. Emilie Arel, President and Chief Commercial Officer, will remain principal operating officer.

Dara Williams, Chief People and Diversity Officer: Dara is a senior Human Resources professional with more than 15 years of experience across various HR roles, particularly with high-growth companies. Most recently, Dara served as Vice President of People for LeafLink. Prior to that, Dara held various positions at companies, including Refinery29, Blue Apron, Gilt, and Carat. At Casper, Dara will oversee all areas of HR, while developing and executing the company's People strategy in support of its overall business plan and strategic direction. Additionally, Dara will sponsor and lead all diversity, equity and inclusion work at Casper, including strategy, education, cultural initiatives, and internal development.

George Poulios, Vice President of Retail, Real Estate and Store Development: George brings over 20 years of global multi-channel luxury and specialty retail experience, previously serving as Head of Field at Enjoy Technology. Prior to that, George held several leadership positions at global companies including Apple, Giorgio Armani, Club Monaco, J. Crew, and Banana Republic. At Casper, George will oversee the Retail Experience and Operations, Real Estate and Store Development, and Visual Merchandising teams, and will focus on bringing the company's vision, mission, and core values to life across its retail stores.

