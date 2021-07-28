Cask Government Services - Only The Third Company To Be Authorized As A C3PAO By The CMMC-AB

STAFFORD, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cask Government Services is only the third organization authorized as a CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) by the CMMC-AB (CMMC Accreditation Body).

STAFFORD, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cask Government Services is only the third organization authorized as a CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) by the CMMC-AB (CMMC Accreditation Body). The company successfully passed their Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 3 assessment by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAD), meeting all C3PAO requirements.

The assessment took into account all of Cask Government Services' policies, plans and procedures, as well as an organizational background check and an on-site assessment.

Cask Government Services will serve as an integral component of CMMC-AB's mission to deliver consistent and informative assessments of participating organizations against a defined set of CMMC Program practices. Such assessments provide a standardized assurance of proper security implementation to protect the Defense Industrial Base's FCI or CUI information from the constant threat of cyber and ransomware attacks.

About Cask Government ServicesHeadquartered in Northern Virginia, Cask Government Services focuses on compliance, cybersecurity, technology, business analysis and engineering services for the federal government and industry. Cask Government Services practitioners draw upon deep experience in providing DoD assessments and technical expertise, while working in focused teams to service as skilled resources. Cask experts guide clients through known and unknown difficulties of modernization, using systems thinking grounded in experience in working with some of the world's largest organizations. For more information, visit https://www.caskgov.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cask-government-services---only-the-third-company-to-be-authorized-as-a-c3pao-by-the-cmmc-ab-301343420.html

SOURCE Cask Government Services