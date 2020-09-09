Casio To Release G-SHOCK With Interchangeable Bezels And Bands

TOKYO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to its G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The DWE-5600CC is the first G-SHOCK to feature freely interchangeable bands and bezels.

The DWE-5600CC is the newest model of 5600 series, inheriting the epic square shape of the first G-SHOCK and including three types of replaceable bands and two bezels to expand the user experience of the G-SHOCK brand. As with previous 5600 series models, the band is shaped to reduce shock to the case if the watch is dropped, while also incorporating a newly-developed slide lever for ease of detachment. The bezel, which is ordinarily fixed to the case with screws, employs a new design secured by using four small hooks made from carbon fiber. The watch is the first 5600 series model to incorporate the Carbon Core Guard structure with a carbon fiber-reinforced case for shock resistance.

The DWE-5600CC is fitted with a green resin bezel and band imprinted with the circuit board design actually used in the base model 5600 series watch, which gives the watch a camouflage look. Included accessories are a matte black resin bezel and a band imprinted with the numerals "3229" representing the module designation for the 5600 series. Also included is a fabric band with a luminescent and reflective finish, which is imprinted with a circuit board design in black and white. Users will be delighted when they lift off the bezel to reveal the "SHOCK RESIST" logo visible from the side of the case.

G-SHOCK Official Website: https://products.g-shock.com/asia-mea/en/_detail/DWE-5600CC-3/

