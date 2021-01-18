Casio To Participate In NAMM's Believe In Music Week

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a pioneer in the electronic musical instrument space, is excited to announce its participation in NAMM's Believe in Music, a weeklong celebration to unify the global music industry and support people who bring music to the world. Starting Monday, January 18, the virtual event will feature a mix of comprehensive programming and professional education at BelieveinMusic.tv. While not the typical NAMM Show, Casio is excited to make the most of the celebration with a roster of key performances, interviews, product demonstrations and educational seminars, just to name a few.

"Each year, Casio looks forward to NAMM as it is the epicenter for the global music industry," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "Although this year's show will be virtual, we are excited to come together to network, share our expertise, and celebrate our community's much-loved annual event."

"As any songwriter will tell you, hardship often leads to musical inspiration. With so many people stuck at home, we saw more customers taking their first musical steps, as well as more established musicians looking for something new and exciting to play. Casio has been able to meet the increased customer demand across all our lines, which resulted in a strong year for our business. We anticipate this trend to continue well into 2021, we will continue to provide new and innovative solutions for musicians at every level, and we look forward to hearing our customers (and our instruments) playing at shows again soon," Schmidt stated.

Believe in Music is a testament to the resilience of the music industry. Casio hand in hand with NAMM believes in the future of music, the future of the industry, and looks to uniting and supporting music makers around the world.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

