Casio Encourages Everyone To Stay Active During Depression Awareness Month

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Observed during the month of October, Depression Awareness Month highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy and happy mindset. Many factors can impact our mental health including work, seasonal changes, loneliness and even our physical health. Staying active is not always easy but discovering pastimes that appeal to you and satisfy different aspects of your emotional wellness can help. From jogging around the neighborhood to exploring your creativity with music, Casio 's portfolio of timepieces and electronic musical instruments has something to complement your preferred activity and help improve your overall wellness.

For Music LoversCounter depression and explore your creativity with the ultra-portable Casiotone CT-S1 . A recent meta-analysis by Cochrane Reviews supports the long-standing belief that music therapy provides beneficial effects for people with depression. The CT-S1 is an affordable, intuitive and versatile instrument that can help improve one's quality of life. This great sounding electronic keyboard features 61 full-size keys and over 60 studio-quality tones. Users can connect the CT-S1 with Casio's free Chordana Play app for advanced functionality, and with the optional WU-BT10 Bluetooth ® MIDI/audio adapter, the unit can be used as a Bluetooth speaker when connected to any PC, Mac, iOS or Android device. For added portability and ideal for outdoor playing, the CT-S1 features strap pins and can be powered with six AA batteries. The CT-S1 (MSRP: $299.99) is available in three color variations (white, black and red). To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit CasioMusicGear.com .

For Fitness EnthusiastsSpending time outdoors can help to manage and combat depression. And what better time to do so than in the crisp Autumn air. G-SHOCK's step tracker lineup can be the ideal companion for those looking to spend more time outdoors. Plus, research by the National Institutes of Health suggests that physical activity may play a central role in mood regulation and can positively change mood states in people with depression. The GMDB800-1 , for her, and the GBA900-1A , for him, boast health and fitness functions to help users track their walk or run and enhance workouts. Both feature Bluetooth ® connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App (GMDB800-4) and G-SHOCK MOVE app (GBA900-1A), allowing users to access useful data from their workouts. Setting and meeting exercise goals is a great way for people with depression to find purpose and boost self-esteem. The GMDB800-4 ($99) comes in a black case and band with rose gold accents, while the GBA900-1A ($130) arrives in a sleek, all-black case and band. For more information on Casio's G-SHOCK collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

