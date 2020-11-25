Casio Encourages Everyone To Shop Local This Holiday Season

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Defined by spirit and resilience, small businesses are adapting to restrictions and finding creative ways to spread holiday cheer while keeping their employees and consumers safe. With the holiday season in full swing, consumers can purchase Casio products such as the Casiotone CT-S200 series and portable CDP-S Series at music retailers as well as G-SHOCK, PRO TREK and EDIFICE timepieces at select jewelers nationwide. Shoppers looking to support their communities by purchasing unique gifts for their loved ones don't have to look any further as Casio America Inc . recognizes the effort and passion that goes into running a small business and supports local jewelers and music retailers with the ideal products to enable them to thrive this holiday season.

Gifts for Piano LoversThe ultra-compact Casiotone CT-S200 electronic keyboard is ideal for beginners as it is loaded with features to help improve piano playing skills. This portable keyboard is packed with 60 built-in songs, 77 fun rhythms, 400 tones, 61 full-size keys, easy-to-read LCD display and more. By connecting to Casio's free Chordana Play for Piano app, users can view notes displayed graphically in real time in the piano roll window, making the learning experience fun and interactive. Additionally, the CT-S200 (MSRP: $119) offers the versatility of playing at home or on the go as it can run on six AA batteries or power and boasts a built-in carrying handle.

Also compatible with Casio's free Chordana Play for Piano app and designed for musicians of varying skill levels, the new compact CDP-S150 and CDP-S350 digital pianos feature 88 keys, weigh under 25 pounds and deliver realistic piano sound at an affordable price. The CDP-S150 (MSRP: $479.99) includes stereo grand piano plus nine other tones with adjustable effects, as well as a one-button recorder for capturing performances. The CDP-S350 (MSRP: $549.99) features 700 sounds, 200 accompaniment rhythms, a pitch bend wheel, a six-track MIDI recorder with USB storage, and convenient registration buttons for quickly saving and recalling sounds and settings. A bright backlit LCD display is front and center for easy navigation.

Gifts for Trendy LooksCasio's wide portfolio of timepieces offers the perfect option for watch fanatics— both male and female. For a minimalistic and trendy look for her, Casio offers the all new metal covered GMS5600PG. This compact model comes in a lightweight case and resin band for a comfortable fit on a smaller wrist. The GMS5600PG-1, features a finely brushed rose-gold metal bezel with black resin strap and reverse LCD while the GMS5600PG-4 features a rose gold metal bezel, blush resin band and matching LCD. Additional features of the GMS5600PG, (MSRP: $180), include water resistance for up to 200 meters, shock resistance, multi-function alarm and much more, making this timepiece a must have accessory for the ladies in your holiday gift list this season.

For elevated looks for him, the new EDIFICE ECB20D-1A is packed with technology including full-time Smartphone Link technology, a schedule timer with event notifications and when paired to the EDIFICE Connected app via Bluetooth®, it can access the correct time in the current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide. The ECB20D-1A (MSRP: $150) features four screws that adorn the octagonal bezel, with orange accents and a silver stainless steel band and bezel that make for a stylish and powerful design. Additional features, water resistance for up to 100 meters, five alarms, stopwatch, and much more.

Gifts for Outdoor Enthusiasts For the hiker, camper or angler on your gift list, Casio's PRO TREK's PRTB70 offers essential features to help navigate any adventure, land or sea. Its quad sensor technology allows users to track steps, detect compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude and temperature variations. In addition, when connected to the PRO TREK Connected app via Bluetooth®, users can view outdoor specific features including route log, location indicator, calories burned, and find the best fishing sites around the world. Users can access information on 3,300 major coastal points and its Fish In Time feature displays catch probability throughout the day while the Fishing Timer's alarm automatically counts down with the second hand the time remaining to when a good catch period is about to be entered. A wide watch face, large buttons and a rotating bezel allow for improved readability and easy operation while a 3D textured urethane band and a strap keeper lock the watch in place. The PRTB70 (MSRP: $240) is available in black(PRTB70-1), blue (PRTB70-2), and green (PRTB70-4).

