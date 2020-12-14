Casio: Cool Gift Ideas For The Man Who Has Everything

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is just around the corner and everyone seems to have that one person that is impossible to shop for. For those people, Casio's portfolio of products is ideal as the company boasts a variety of options, that are cool, functional, and suitable for every guy on your list. And if you order from Casio by 2:00 p.m. EST on December 14 (economy), December 17 (premium ground), or December 18 (express) you will receive your gifts just in time for Christmas!

For the Fitness FanaticDesigned with fitness enthusiasts in mind, the G-SHOCK GBD100-1 is the ideal gift as it has everything your man needs to enhance his fitness routine. The GBD100-1 features Bluetooth ® connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected app allowing users to access functions to support and make workouts more effective. Features include access to step count logs, exercise intensity levels, calories burned, as well as specifying a daily step target and creating timer combinations. The GBD100-1 ($150) is outfitted with a black case and band with red accents. It also comes equipped with G-SHOCK's technology including shock resistance, water resistance up to 200M, a super illuminator, world time, countdown timer, and more. For additional information on Casio's G-SHOCK collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

For the Trend SetterImprove his style with the EDIFICE ECB20DC-1A, a timepiece featuring the perfect blend of fashion and functionality. This timepiece is equipped with full-time Smartphone Link technology enabling users to stay up to date with scheduled activities and on time no matter their location and time zone. By downloading the EDIFICE Connected app and pairing it with a compatible smartphone via Bluetooth ®, the ECB20DC-1A can access the correct time in a user's current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide. Users can also receive notifications with the schedule timer indicator as to when their next event is approaching. The ECB20DC-1A ($220) boasts a silver stainless-steel band and bezel and a blue dial with white and orange accents. Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, a super illuminator, five alarms, as well as a stopwatch and countdown timer. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com .

For the Outdoor EnthusiastFor the outdoorsman on your list, the PRO TREK PRTB70-5 is the ideal timepiece to help navigate any adventure. Its quad sensor technology detects compass bearing, barometric pressure, altitude, and temperature readings, plus an accelerometer logs daily step counts. Using Bluetooth ® technology, the PRTB70-5 offers Smartphone Link connectivity which enables the timepiece to connect to the PRO TREK Connected app and access additional useful information for the outdoors such as route log, calories burned and even access to 3,300 major coastal points around the globe to check tide graph, sunrise and sunset time, and moon age information. For fishermen, the Fish In Time feature displays catch probability throughout the day while the Fishing Timer's alarm automatically counts down with the second hand the time remaining to when a good catch period is about to be entered. The PRTB70-5 features a green bezel and urethane band and retails for a MSRP of $220. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com .

For the Music LoverWhen shopping for the music lover on your list, Casio's CDP-S150 is the perfect gift to give. When connected to Casio's free Chordana Play for Piano app, musicians can easily customize their keyboard, learn their favorite MIDI songs, play back audio files with pitch/tempo control, view PDF scores, and more. This digital piano weighs under 25 pounds and features 88 keys with simulated ebony and ivory textures, a scaled hammer action keyboard, touch key sensitivity, and can be powered by six AA batteries. The CDP-S150 ( $479.99) includes stereo grand piano plus nine other tones with adjustable effects, as well as a one-button recorder for capturing performances. Now through December 31 st, shop limited time offers and FREE shipping on select keyboards including the CDP-S150- here . To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com

