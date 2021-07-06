Casino Group Partners With Accenture And Google Cloud To Accelerate Its Digital Strategy

PARIS, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Group, Google Cloud and Accenture announced today a strategic collaboration to accelerate the technological developments of Casino Group, digitally transforming the leading French mass-market retail brand and the retail market as a whole.

The collaboration is two-fold :

The Casino Group's B-to-C activities, such as its stores and ecommerce sites, will benefit from the deployment of innovative digital solutions, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency, and drawing on the extensive expertise of Google Cloud (in particular on its smart analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions) and of Accenture.

For Casino Group's new B-to-B activities, such as its retail media properties, the objective is to accelerate the development of RelevanC (the group's subsidiary specializing in data marketing solutions) by benefiting from the commercial and technological support of Google Cloud and Accenture.

"This alliance with two major technology players marks another important step in the deployment of the group's digital strategy. It will enable us to accelerate two of the group's priorities: continuously improving our customer service through technological innovations such as AI applications, and accelerating the growth and value creation of our technological activities in data and software," said Jean-Charles Naouri, Chairman and CEO of Casino Group.

"This alliance will give RelevanC the opportunity to confirm its leadership position by accelerating its international development thanks to Accenture and Google Cloud,'' adds Cyril Bourgois, CEO de RelevanC.

"Our strategic collaboration with Casino Group, RelevanC, and Google Cloud will focus on speeding up Casino's, as well as the broader retail industry's, adoption of game-changing technologies such as cloud and AI. Accenture brings its cloud-first business and technology capabilities, combined with its deep retail industry knowledge and global network of innovation centers. Retailers' mastery of these technologies is essential to enable them to quickly respond to the new challenges resulting from the acceleration of digital and the constantly-changing consumer expectations; this mastery will enable the creation of new services and new revenue streams," said Jean-Marc Ollagnier, CEO of Accenture Europe.

"The pandemic has shifted consumers' expectations and retailers' businesses like never before. Cloud technologies—including secure infrastructure, data analytics, and AI/ML—coupled with training and skills programs, will be critical to help companies navigate these market changes," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "We're delighted to work with Casino Group and RelevanC to contribute to their digitalization and help drive growth opportunities for their brands and the entire retail industry."

About Casino GroupCasino Group is a well-established and key player in the French retail industry as well as a leader in the global food retail market, with more than 11,000 stores worldwide - in France and Latin America. The Group has built up a portfolio of strong, dynamic and complementary banners, thanks to its workforce of over 200,000 people driven by a passion for retail and customer service, generating consolidated net sales of €31.9bn in 2020. In all of its host countries, the Casino Group focuses its development on the formats with the highest potential and ability to adapt in order to meet customer needs, both today and in the future. For more information, www.groupe-casino.fr .

About RelevanCRelevanC is a leading ISV developing a data-driven marketing suite for retailers. Founded in 2017, RelevanC counts more than 100 people focusing on the development of its martech platform and IA solutions.

About Accenture Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com

About Google CloudGoogle Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology - all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

