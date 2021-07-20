Casino Cash Trac Provides Exclusive Cage Operations And Revenue Audit Solutions To Resorts World Las Vegas

TULSA, Okla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Cash Trac (CCT) is proud to announce that its exclusive cage operations and revenue audit solution, Casino Insight ™, is now being utilized at Resorts World Las Vegas. Resorts World Las Vegas debuted on June 24 and is the first ground-up luxury integrated resort to open on the Las Vegas Strip in more than 10 years, with a capital investment of $4.3 billion.

Casino Insight ™ suite of transactional, reporting and audit tools will streamline, automate and optimize the resort's cage operations and finance departments. Casino Insight ™ offers full integration with the resort's CMS, food & beverage and hotel systems, as well as recyclers, kiosks and jackpot stations, becoming the central point connecting cage operations and finance.

Casino Insight ™ was selected for its proven ability to easily aggregate and centralize cash balances across the casino floor, optimize cash usage, maximize efficiency while minimizing exposure to fraud, and seamlessly automate all revenue audit reconciliation needs.

"For years, CCT has been at the forefront of innovation creating the only casino audit solution in gaming. The selection of our system by Resorts World Las Vegas solidifies our position and we are looking forward to demonstrating the operational benefits and financial values to the organization," said Wanor Franca, Chief Revenue Officer at CCT. "The opening of Resorts World Las Vegas was a historic event for the city and it is an amazing addition to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip." CCT also provides the cage and revenue audit solution for Resorts World New York City and is proud of the partnership with the Genting Group.

About Casino Cash TracCasino Cash Trac has marketed its award-winning solution Casino Insight ™ since 2012 with over 180 casinos utilizing our CAS and I24 solution. The company's leading product is a suite of software tools that manages casino operations, as well as providing operational reporting for casino operators worldwide. Casino Cash Trac's corporate offices are based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Media Contact: Wanor Franca405.820.3967 314620@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casino-cash-trac-provides-exclusive-cage-operations-and-revenue-audit-solutions-to-resorts-world-las-vegas-301336622.html

SOURCE Casino Cash Trac LLC