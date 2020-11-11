Casillero Del Diablo Named New World Winery Of The Year By Wine Enthusiast

HOPLAND, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casillero del Diablo has been named New World Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast, and will accept the prestigious 2020 Wine Star Award at a virtual ceremony hosted by the publication early in 2021. The recognition comes at a time when Casillero del Diablo is driving renewed growth among premium imported Chilean wines in the U.S., with a remarkable growth rate of +12.5%. 2 The Wine Star recognition solidifies the winery's reputation as a global standard-bearer for quality, while helping to advance visibility for Chilean wines in the U.S.

Casillero del Diablo, America's #1 Chilean import (750ml), was named New World Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast.

"It's exciting to see the energy and momentum Casillero del Diablo has brought to the Chilean category in recent years," said Adam Strum, Chairman and Publisher of Wine Enthusiast. "From building awareness of the tremendous 2018 vintage in Chile with the Extraordinary Vintage campaign, to continuing to deliver quality wines and engaging marketing that bring new consumers to wine, Casillero is a major driver for the business overall and a true Wine Star."

Each year, the comprehensive media staff at Wine Enthusiast magazine nominates the most influential members of the alcohol beverage industry for the annual Wine Star Awards. In the words of the publication, the Wine Star Awards "celebrate the innovative trailblazers who are driving what consumers put in their glass every day." Winners are selected based on factors such as company and brand vision, their impact on consumers and on the wine business, as well as wine trends.

"It is a tremendous honor to see Casillero del Diablo recognized with such a significant commendation," said Giancarlo Bianchetti, CEO of Fetzer Vineyards, the importer for Casillero del Diablo. "This important recognition is the result of the efforts of our teams across Chile, the U.S. and around the world, and underscores the focus, devotion to quality, and innovation that are hallmarks of the brand."

Casillero del Diablo released its first wine in 1966, though its heritage dates to the late 1880s, when the renowned Chilean wine pioneer Don Melchor de Concha y Toro spun a legend that his cellar was haunted to fend off wine thieves. Casillero del Diablo—the "Devil's Cellar"—is today the #1 Chilean brand (750ml) in the U.S. and the #2 premium imported Cabernet Sauvignon in dollar sales. 3

The winery's recent Extraordinary Vintage campaign raised awareness for the entire category and the landmark 2018 vintage in Chile among a broad audience of U.S. consumers and trade through a 360-degree approach. Concha y Toro Head Sommelier Massimo Leonori featured in a suite of innovative, sensory-focused activations that came to life in key U.S. markets and online, building momentum for a terrific vintage and the tremendous quality inherent in Casillero del Diablo wines.

"I have been working at Vi ña Concha y Toro with Casillero del Diablo for more than 20 years," said Marcelo Papa, Technical Director for Vi ña Concha y Toro, which owns Casillero del Diablo. "During this time, I have witnessed the incredible evolution and growth of this brand. This recognition makes me feel proud and reflects the extraordinary work that we have done together over the past decades."

About Casillero del DiabloNamed for the "Devil's Cellar," where coveted wines were fiercely protected in the 19 th Century, Casillero del Diablo was founded in the heart of Chile's famed Maipo Valley in 1966. Twice hailed as the second-most powerful wine brand in the world by the Global Wine Brand Power Index, Casillero del Diablo crafts award-winning wines that evoke Chile's extraordinary wine regions, shouldered between the rugged terrain of the Andes Mountains and the foggy coastline of the Pacific Ocean. The collection includes a Cabernet Sauvignon sourced primarily from Maipo Valley; a Carmenere consistently acclaimed by wine critics; a bright, coastal Sauvignon Blanc; and a crisp Rosé. With more than 50 scores of 90 points and above in recent years, Casillero del Diablo is an unforgettable source for exemplary Chilean wines that live up to their legend. CasillerodelDiabloUS.com

