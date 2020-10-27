Cashmere Agency Appoints Head Of Strategy, Kristina Jenkins

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning marketing shop, Cashmere has announced industry veteran, Kristina Jenkins as its new Head of Strategy. Jenkins will be responsible for driving the agency's strategic culture first marketing approach forward and evolving the organization's data and analytics practice. In addition, Jenkins will be ushering in Cashmere's proprietary culture analytics platform, Dope Data Systems, which provides deep cultural intelligence to brands in understanding the intersection of culture and data and how it strategically guides business goals. Jenkins will directly report to Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer, Ryan Ford.

Skilled in pushing brands forward to brave and bold places through strategic thinking and creativity, Jenkins brings over 20 years of strategy expertise within the advertising, brand and the entertainment space to Cashmere. Throughout her career, she has worked with brands including Disney, Honda, Verizon, Reebok, United Airlines, Samsung, Marriott, Kraft and Venmo. In her previous role at Zambezi as their first-ever Chief Strategy Officer, she doubled the agency's staff and billings, and contributed to leading new brand strategies which allowed clients to expand to new Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Prior to that, as Director or Cultural Planning at mcgarrybowen, she founded their Cultural Strategy capability, an offering that helped brands look to unexpected places in culture for strategic insight and inspiration and was instrumental in applying the practice across the agency network. Jenkins started her strategy career at RPA.

"Now more than ever, companies are relying on strategy vision and action to shape the voice and behaviors of the organization and clearly communicate that to their audiences," said Kristina Jenkins, Head of Strategy. "I'm excited to bring my strategic expertise and passion for reimagining the way things have always been done to Cashmere to challenge not only ourselves, but our clients to be the very best that they can be."

Jenkins is an accomplished speaker; and has appeared at Advertising Week, VirginiaCommonwealth University Brandcenter, M-School - Loyola Marymount University, Michigan State University and The One Club for Creativity, and an instructor at Miami Ad School. She is currently an Advisory Board Member of The Marcus Graham Project. She also believes great leaders never stop learning and was honored to be accepted into ADWEEK'S 2020 and 2019 Executive Mentor Program as an Executive Mentee.

"The pandemic has completely turned our world upside down and has further emphasized the need for strategic thinking and insights when it comes to helping our clients successfully reach their business goals," said Ryan Ford, Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer. "We're excited to have Kristina on board as the strategic driver for our diverse portfolio of clients."

ABOUT CASHMERECashmere is an award-winning shop and is a lifestyle-marketing company comprised of a diverse collective of minds from the worlds of entertainment, advertising, and new media. Cashmere specializes in identifying trends to create and execute campaigns that resonate in and drive culture. Cashmere utilizes social media, creative strategy, digital trends, experiential, influencer and public relations strategies to provide full-service support for campaigns and brands.

Cashmere's diverse client roster includes top brands and entertainment companies, including: BMW of North America, Jack in the Box, DoorDash, Facebook, Amazon, Quibi, AppleTV+, adidas, Netflix, Universal Pictures and more. Cashmere has been recognized as a leading force within the Creative Industry and has been the recipient of multiple awards; including 2019 Cannes Lions Creative Award, The Clio Awards, AdColor, A100 and named AdAge's Multicultural 2019 Agency of the Year and recognized in AdAge's 2020 A-List Agencies To Watch list.

