Cashless Tipping And Secure ID Verification Among Virgin Hotels' Latest Mobile App Innovation

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels , the growing lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, announces the latest updates to their mobile app Lucy, which now offers even more contactless features for guests to employ from their smartphones including secure ID verification and cashless tipping ability. The updated app, which the hotel launched in 2015 as one's "personal comfort assistant," rolls out today at Virgin Hotels in Nashville, Dallas, Chicago, and recently opened Las Vegas with Virgin Hotels New Orleans coming this summer.

By joining Virgin Hotels' Loyalty and Preferences program, The Know , guests can access the latest version of Lucy and its exciting new features, including pre-arrival identity verification, cashless tipping ability, and expanded room controls. By integrating with The Know program, Lucy now offers a seamless connection between one's loyalty profile and the booking platform creating a personalized and streamlined guest experience.

"The Know program continues to gain popularity with our guests for its focus on personalization and surprise and delight offerings," states Doug Carrillo, Chief Marketing Officer. "With the addition of the exclusive use of our app Lucy, Know members now have access to extraordinary experiences at Virgin Hotels."

Lucy's secure ID verification allows guests to safely check in and use their device as the mobile key. Virgin Hotels has built-in new features and several safeguards that validate one's credentials, ensuring a safer and more secure experience for all.

With the new cashless tipping ability available at most hotels, Lucy is now offering a safe, easy, and contactless way for guests to give gratuities to hotel staff. Gone are the days of searching for singles or forgoing tips altogether. Now, guests can simply use the mobile app to provide gratuities digitally to housekeeping, bell staff, and valet throughout their stay.

Additionally, Lucy is getting moodier with expanded in-room lighting settings, including "Get Lit," "Get Comfy," and "Get in the Mood." With the touch of a button, guests can set the scene in their room and control the light from the palm of their hand. These new features join the app's existing capabilities, including mobile key functionality, thermostat and TV remote controls, and the ability to order room service anywhere in the hotel.

"In the era of 'contactless everything,' it's imperative that we continue to prioritize our guests' safety and security. With these new features, Lucy not only offers additional levels of convenience but also added peace of mind for our guests when traveling," stated Denise Walker, Vice President of Information Technology. "Virgin Hotels has always put the guest experience first, and we're excited to launch these expanded features and create an overall more elegant user experience for our guests."

Lucy will keep its original features, including the ability to book stays, provide local recommendations, order room service, initiate service requests, share feedback in real-time and provide an up-to-date look at individual hotel happenings, news, and programming. Users of the Lucy app can also access Apple Music and jam out to their playlists, exercise in the hotel fitness center with custom routines powered by Fitbod, and purchase hotel gift cards.

The updated mobile app is now live at all four Virgin Hotels in Nashville, Dallas, Chicago, and Las Vegas.

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value, and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "#1 Hotel in the United States" in 2016 and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - Virgin Hotels Dallas - named the "#16 Hotel in Texas" - Virgin Hotels Nashville and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are now open. Locations in New York, New Orleans, Miami, Edinburgh, and Glasgow to follow.

