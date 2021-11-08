Cash Processing Solutions Awarded Framework Agreement For The Supply Of Multiple High-Speed Banknote Sorting Machines By The De Nederlandsche Bank

BASINGSTOKE, England, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cash Processing Solutions Ltd (CPS), headquartered in Basingstoke UK, has been awarded a framework agreement to supply multiple High-Speed Banknote Sorting Machines to the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) -...

BASINGSTOKE, England, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cash Processing Solutions Ltd (CPS), headquartered in Basingstoke UK, has been awarded a framework agreement to supply multiple High-Speed Banknote Sorting Machines to the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) - the Central Bank of the Netherlands

The contract was won through a competitive tender process, with CPS being selected to design, manufacture, install and commission multiple CPS 7000i™ High Speed Banknote Sorting Machines during 2022 and 2023

"The long-term relationship with the De Nederlandsche Bank has been a key pillar of our European business for more than 20 years and we now look forward as we enter the next decade of partnership and innovation with the DNB," said Barrie Foley, Cash Processing Solutions CEO. "Built on a history of collaborative innovation, flexibility and service excellence, we are proud that the DNB has continued to put its trust in the technology and team from CPS."

The CPS 7000i™ - High Speed Banknote Processing System

The CPS 7000i is an intelligent, intuitive and innovative solution providing secure, efficient and cost-effective high-speed, high-volume banknote processing. An industry-leading high-resolution camera system, bander and in-pocket bundler and additional feeder options are just some of the features of the 7000i. Transporting currency at up to 120,000 banknotes per hour (2,000 banknotes per minute), the 7000i processes banknotes of any orientation, denomination or series. Options include single or multi denomination processing, on-line banding and bundling, packaging and banknote destruction. The 7000i utilises a self-contained air compression system. As this air compressor is built-in to the sorting machine, there is no requirement to accommodate a separate bulky air compressor unit within the building nor the related services required to link it to the banknote sorter. This means the 7000i has a smaller footprint than equivalent machines available. Open architecture allows the 7000i to integrate seamlessly into cash management and business intelligence software such as ECM™. Find out more about the CPS 7000i™ at www.cps.world

About CPS

CPS is an independent global provider of customer focused, end-to-end, data-driven cash management solutions, developing long-term partnerships with our customers to safeguard their reputation, optimise their efficiency and protect their investment.

CPS provides complete cash centre consultancy, data & software solutions and sorting machines, supported by a global service team, to central banks, commercial processors, casinos and retailers as well as single note inspection systems to banknote printworks, across the world.

Our global customer base is in over 100 countries and this combined with more than 60 years in the industry, gives CPS the specialist knowledge of global cash cycle trends and currency management that is needed, to deliver tailored solutions to meet the objectives of its customers'.

Learn more at www.cps.world

