Cash Prize Winners Of First Phase Of COVID-19 Data Challenge Announced

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four teams of scientific researchers have been named finalists in the first phase of the American Heart Association COVID-19 data challenge, which focuses on understanding the relationships between COVID-19 and other health conditions, health disparities and social determinants of health that may bring a higher burden of illness or mortality.

After peer review by a panel of 29 U.S.-based data science and public health experts, four teams will each receive $5,000 and advance to the final phase of the challenge, with a $15,000 grand prize and a $10,000 second place prize to be awarded in November 2020.

Brahmajee Nallamothu, MD, University of Michigan , led the project "Effect of Public Health Policies on New Confirmed Cases for Corona Virus Disease 2019 in South Korea : Lessons for the World."

, led the project "Effect of Public Health Policies on New Confirmed Cases for Corona Virus Disease 2019 in : Lessons for the World." Brynn Sheehan , PhD, Eastern Virginia Medical School , Healthcare Analytics and Delivery Science Institute, and Ralitsa Maduro , PhD, Sentara Healthcare, led the project "The impact of masking policy variation on COVID-19 positive rates: Evidence of race-based differences."

, PhD, , Healthcare Analytics and Delivery Science Institute, and , PhD, Sentara Healthcare, led the project "The impact of masking policy variation on COVID-19 positive rates: Evidence of race-based differences." Ramaraju Rudraraju , PhD, University of Alabama at Birmingham , led the project "Understanding the Impact of Social Determinants of Health on COVID-19 Outbreak."

, PhD, , led the project "Understanding the Impact of Social Determinants of Health on COVID-19 Outbreak." Josh Fischburg , CEO at Lifemesh Corp., led the project "Segmentation of socio-economic factors and COVID-19 infection rates."

The COVID-19 data challenge was launched by the American Heart Association, the world's leading voluntary health organization dedicated to building longer, healthier lives, with sponsorship by Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure and solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), and data support by BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based secure data solutions for the healthcare industry.

A central hub to the research community, the American Heart Association's cloud-enabled Precision Medicine Platform provides access to data and work environments with state-of-the-art high-performance computing and analytics. Researchers connected their own data with datasets hosted on BurstIQ's Research Foundry and the Precision Medicine Platform to address questions of how COVID-19 may be disproportionally affecting those with health disparities. Researchers participating in the challenge used BurstIQ's data exchange network and an extensive library of global COVID-19 datasets to perform analyses within workspaces on the Precision Medicine Platform.

"These researchers are enabling us to better understand the disproportionate burden COVID-19 is having on underserved and vulnerable communities," said Jennifer Hall, Ph.D., chief of data science and co-director of the Institute for Precision Cardiovascular Medicine for the American Heart Association.

Hitachi Vantara, which provides the technical infrastructure for the American Heart Association's Precision Medicine Platform, is providing more than $100,000 to support the challenge, including funding for prizes, costs for managing the two-stage challenge and costs for recruiting top scientists to this critical effort.

"Data can drive incredible breakthroughs when we put it in the hands of experts who best know how to use it," said Brad Surak, president, Digital Solutions, Hitachi Vantara. "I'm immensely proud of how the American Heart Association's Precision Medicine Platform has given researchers the tools they need to better understand how COVID-19 disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable groups in our society."

"Given the nature of the pandemic and the state of the world today, data driven research is critical in the fight against COVID-19," said Frank Ricotta, CEO, BurstIQ. "We appreciate and are grateful for all the participants involved in the challenge."

