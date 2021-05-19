Cash-in Transit Bags Market Size To Reach $547.5 Million By 2028, To Be Driven By Rising Concerns Over Secured & Safe Cash Transfers | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cash-in Transit Bags Market size is expected to reach USD 547.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

What are Key Factors Driving the Cash-in Transit Bags Market?

Rising concerns over secured and safe cash transfers are expected to be a major factor responsible for market growth over the forecast period. These bags help transport and store banknotes, monetary coins, and other costly things from one place to another. Cash-in transit bags are generally utilized by banks, retailers, local organizations and authorities, and cash centers. These bags consist of the safety features like weather-resistant material and metal feet that support large quantities of coins. Hence, the market is estimated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The increasing risk of cybercrime and online fraud has increased the security concerns and the need for protection. Online fraud is rapidly spreading and growing globally. Due to this reason, government organizations and hospitals are capitalizing on controlling online fraud activities through cash payments.

Deposit bags will register the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to more transactions taking place by cash and increased utilization. The segment is also driven by the growing focus on secure and safe packaging. It consists of multi-layered polymer resins. The manufacturers now include advanced structures to boost the superiority of these bags. Some of the existing deposit bags in the market have advanced features, such as warning indicators. The development in security features is likely to boost segment growth over the forecast period.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on " Cash-in Transit Bags Market " Report 2028.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 45.0% in 2020 due to the consumers' high purchasing power in the U.S. and Canada. As the North American market presents attractive opportunities for the consumer goods sector, it is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing purchasing power of the consumers in this region is driving the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the rising demand for cash-in transit bags in countries, like China and India.

Key Questions Answered In the Cash-in Transit Bags Market Report:

What is the Target Market for Cash-in Transit Bags?

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing trend of cash-in transit bags in countries, including China and India.

Which Segment Accounted for the Largest Cash-in Transit Bags Market Share in 2020?

The plastic material segment held the largest share of over 45.0% in 2020 owing to more sustainability and security offered by this material as compared to other material types.

Why the Hospital Segment of the Cash-in Transit Bags Market Holds the Largest Market Share in 2020?

By application, hospitals held the largest share of more than 50.0% in 2020 due to the increasing patient population globally.

What Key Strategies are Adopted by Key Companies for Cash-in Transit Bags Market Growth?

The establishment of partnerships to undergo sustainable developments and new product launches are some of the strategies utilized by industry participants to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Browse 85 page research report with TOC on "Global Cash-in Transit Bags Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-cash-in-transit-bags-market

Million Insights has segmented the global cash-in transit bags market on the basis of product, material, application, and region:

Cash-in Transit Bags Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Deposit



Shipping



Coin



Others

Cash-in Transit Bags Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Plastic



Fabric



Paper

Cash-in Transit Bags Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hospitals



Casinos



Government Organizations



Others

Cash-in Transit Bags Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Cash-in Transit Bags Market

TruSeal (Pty) Ltd.



Harcor



ADSURE Packaging Limited



ITW Envopak



ProAmpac



Dynaflex Pvt. Ltd.



Versapak International Ltd.



NOVOLEX SHIELDS LLC



NELMAR Security Packaging Systems



Packaging Horizons Corporation

Explore the Recent Market Research Reports by Million Insights:

Inkjet Coders Market - The global inkjet coders market size was valued USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and expected to register 5.1% growth rate during the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025. The demand for inkjet coders is increasing due to the rising emphasis on product traceability, anti-counterfeiting policies along with strict regulations.

in 2018 and expected to register 5.1% growth rate during the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025. The demand for inkjet coders is increasing due to the rising emphasis on product traceability, anti-counterfeiting policies along with strict regulations. 3D Cell Culture Market - The global 3d cell culture market was prized by USD 1.5 billion in 2020. It is estimated to witness 10.7% CAGR during the period of the forecast.

in 2020. It is estimated to witness 10.7% CAGR during the period of the forecast. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market was prized by USD 187.76 billion in 2020. It is estimated to witness 6.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020. It is estimated to witness 6.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Personal Protective Equipment Market - The global personal protective equipment market was prized by USD 77.36 billion , in 2020. It is estimated to witness 7.3% CAGR, from 2020 to 2028.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USAMillion InsightsPhone: +1-408-610-2300Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085Email: sales@millioninsights.com Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cash-in-transit-bags-market-size-to-reach-547-5-million-by-2028--to-be-driven-by-rising-concerns-over-secured--safe-cash-transfers--million-insights-301294571.html

SOURCE Million Insights