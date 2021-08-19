Casey's Is Recognized By 50/50 Women On Boards™ For Its Gender-Balanced Board Of Directors

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, congratulates Casey's General Stores, Inc.

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, congratulates Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) - Get Report for having a gender-balanced board.

Women directors hold 50% of its corporate board seats, making Casey's one of only 6% (just 173) Russell 3000 companies with a gender-balanced board. This achievement is a powerful example of change at the highest level, and an exceptional corporate commitment to reach equity on corporate boards.

"At Casey's, we are committed to gender balance and diversity and are honored to be recognized for the women representation we have on our Board of Directors," said Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Casey's. "We also recognize that there is still work to be done and we challenge leaders to continue advancing gender balance and diversity throughout their organizations."

"Over the last decade, our 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ reveals the gradual acceleration of women to corporate boards. However, there is still a significant gap to achieve gender balance," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. "It's critical that we recognize these milestones and acknowledge corporations, such as Casey's, for leading by example toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards."

About Casey's

Casey's is a Fortune 500 company (CASY) - Get Report operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward diverse, gender-balanced corporate boards. The 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports track the gender composition of the Russell 3000 Index company boards. Educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include the annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity; Get on Board! Workshops for board-ready women; and Path to the Boardroom for mid-career women wanting to become board-ready. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.

