Casey's General Stores Teams Up With Coca-Cola To Support Feeding America® During Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month, and Casey's General Stores (Nasdaq: CASY) is stepping up to the plate. As part of the retailer's partnership with Feeding America, Casey's has set a goal for Hunger Action Month: Donate 10 million meals to school-aged children and their families who are experiencing food insecurity within its communities. To help achieve this goal, Casey's has engaged Coca-Cola in the effort, including special offers on Coca-Cola at Casey's stores.

"Casey's is at the heart of every community it serves, and hunger is present in these communities whether you see it every day or not," said Megan Elfers, Vice President of Marketing, Casey's General Stores. "As little as $1 provides at least 10 meals through Feeding America, and, working together, we can get millions of meals, quickly and directly, to our neighbors in need."

The global pandemic has made the need greater than ever as 40 percent of Americans who are receiving food support today have never needed Feeding America's help before. Children are particularly impacted with as many as 18 million food insecure children expected this year, according to estimates by Feeding America.

To help address this expanding need, Casey's and Coca-Cola are asking its customers to join the fight against hunger in two ways:

Donate change by rounding up in-store purchases at Casey's.

Buy a Coca-Cola four-pack for $5 at Casey's, and $1 will go directly to Feeding America - up to $50,000.

"The Coca-Cola Company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference," said Kevin LeMoyne, Vice President, National Retail Sales, The Coca-Cola Company. "We are proud to partner with Casey's and Feeding America to support the fight against hunger in our local communities."

Feeding America's robust network of food banks enables Casey's to direct donations to 58 local food banks that serve Casey's communities to quickly bring meals to kids and their families.

"This is a critical moment in the fight against hunger. Our partnership with Casey's helps us meet the needs of so many communities across the heart of America," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We are grateful for their support and commitment to helping our neighbors in need, especially during Hunger Action Month."

Since launching the partnership with Feeding America in May, Casey's has provided cash donations to support COVID-19 relief at food banks in its communities and a donation of nearly 40,000 pounds of in-kind food product to two Feeding America member food banks. Casey's team members will also be volunteering at a food bank in September.

To learn more about how to join Casey's and Feeding America in the fight against hunger, visit www.caseys.com/community.

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (CASY) - Get Report operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey's made-to-order sub sandwiches and salads. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

