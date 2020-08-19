Casey's Announces Timing Of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Casey's General Stores, Inc. ("Casey's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq symbol CASY) announced today they will issue first quarter fiscal year 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. ("Casey's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq symbol CASY) announced today they will issue first quarter fiscal year 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Casey's will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 9:30 am CDT to review the quarterly results.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Casey's website on the Investor Relations page at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will be available on Casey's website for twelve months.

About Casey's General Stores

