Casey's Announces Timing Of First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

Casey's General Stores, Inc. ("Casey's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, will issue first quarter fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on September 7 th, 2021.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. ("Casey's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, will issue first quarter fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on September 7 th, 2021. Casey's will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, September 8 th at 7:30am central to review the quarterly results.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Casey's website on the Investor Relations page at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will be available on Casey's for twelve months.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's is a Fortune 500 company (CASY) - Get Report operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005799/en/