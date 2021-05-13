CASETiFY Sets Sail With New ONE PIECE Tech Accessory Collection

The popular Japanese manga series is bringing Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew to the global lifestyle brand's best-selling products, just in time for CASETiFY's 10-year anniversary.

HONG KONG AND LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CASETiFY announced its latest partnership with the world's most popular manga series, ONE PIECE. Incorporating CASETiFY's globally-loved custom elements, fans are invited to show their creativity and adventurous spirit with a new collection of lifestyle products featuring Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Eager shoppers can " climb aboard" the virtual waitlist by visiting casetify.com/onepiece , signing up for priority access to the collection on launch day, May 27.

With a shared enthusiasm for pushing boundaries and embarking on exciting adventures, the ONE PIECE x CASETiFY collection inspires a coming together of the popular Japanese manga characters and CASETiFY's coveted innovations. ONE PIECE fans will instantly spot special designs from the show on a series of best-selling CASETiFY accessories, including the ultra protective Impact Cases, MagSafe-Compatible Cases, Biodegradable Leather Cases, and everyday essential Material Cases, retailing for $45+ USD. For the first time, fans can get up close and personal with their favorite characters by adding their names and monograms to special edition iPhone cases, available in a variety of colorways, spotlighting the likes of Luffy, Zoro, Ace, Nami, Sanji, Sabo, and Chopper. Rounding out the phone case designs in the collection, customers will find inspired takes on recognizable motifs from the show, including Luffy's own drawing of the Jolly Roger, a compass to guide the Straw Hat Crew on their journey, and graphic icons of the characters in the famed CASETiFY sticker-style treatment, retailing for $45 - $70 USD. The entire collection of phone cases extends to a variety of customizable styles loved by the CASETiFY community, with the addition of a brand new "high sea" inspired reflective case, introduced in rare limited quantities and made specially for the 10-Year anniversary of CASETiFY's founding.

"Everyday we're inspired by our community for taking risks and being unapologetically themselves, so teaming up with ONE PIECE to showcase their beloved, adventurous characters in a new way feels like a natural fit for our collections," said Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY. "We believe our fans will enjoy this special collaboration, experiencing their favorite series through CASETiFY's creative lens."

Following the anticipated addition of new phone case styles, CASETiFY also introduces a series of limited edition tech accessories and lifestyle items, made exclusively for the ONE PIECE x CASETiFY collaboration. Fans will soon be able to dress their AirPods in a new 3-D printed Devil Fruit AirPods Case, modeled after Luffy's infamous superpower treat, in addition to classic sticker-style options for both AirPods and AirPods Pro cases. For more fan gear, customers can shop the new designs in a range of grip stands, saffiano leather Apple Watch bands, and stainless steel water bottles—along with an extremely limited release of the Laboon Basketball, enticing collectors and sporty customers alike. Products range from $35 - $79 USD, available for purchase while supplies last.

Starting May 13, fans can sign up for the ONE PIECE x CASETiFY collection waitlist, and take part in a special promotion in honor of CASETiFY's year-long anniversary celebration. For the first-time in CASETiFY Co-Lab history, fans are invited to guess the mystery character joining the collection, choosing between Frankie, Brook, Law and Robin. Correct guesses will be automatically entered in the collection raffle, where six lucky winners will receive a free personalized character case of their choice. To take part in the contest and join the celebration, visit the collection webpage at casetify.com/onepiece , and stay tuned to CASETiFY social channels for more announcements.

The ONE PIECE x CASETiFY collection launches globally online at www.casetify.com/onepiece on May 27, with products shipping worldwide and select items making their way to CASETiFY retail locations. To learn more about the collection, products, and CASETiFY Co-Lab updates, visit online and stay tuned to @CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is rigorously inspected for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global superstars BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About ONE PIECE

ONE PIECE is an original manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. Since its start in 1997, it has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine, leading to quick popularity and the beginning of its animated broadcast in 1999. Now, the long-running series, boasting a high popularity, is scheduled to surpass 1,000 episodes in 2021.

ONE PIECE has spawned numerous mixed media releases, becoming an inspiration for games and other related products, with no end in sight to future possibilities. It is the pinnacle of entertainment, and the series continues to grow as a frontrunner in its industry.

