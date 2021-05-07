CASETiFY Launches Sporty Capsule Collection With Champion® Athleticwear

HONG KONG AND LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand CASETiFY today announced its first collaboration with Champion Athleticwear. The limited-edition collection draws inspiration from Champion's collegiate legacy, giving CASETiFY's signature accessories a fresh, sporty look. Customers can join the waitlist for priority access to shop the Champion x CASETiFY collection at casetify.com/champion , with products shipping worldwide on launch day, May 21, 2021.

As the latest partner to join the CASETiFY Co-Lab program, Champion inspires a winning lineup of custom products, paying tribute to its long-running reputation as a leader in making authentic athletic apparel. The Champion x CASETiFY collection introduces limited-edition tech accessories and new lifestyle products, incorporating genuine materials associated with both brands, such as Champion's iconic Reverse Weave™. For this collaboration, customers can find reimagined jocktags, Champion graphics, and vintage logo throwbacks on CASETiFY's military grade Impact series, Material Cases, and Crossbody styles, retailing for $40 USD and up. The new sweatshirt-inspired accessories are part of CASETiFY's year-long 10th anniversary celebration, which introduces new products paying homage to its partners, launching throughout 2021.

"Bringing on a brand partner like Champion is a game changer for CASETiFY," said Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of CASETiFY. "We're two brands that value innovation and pushing the boundaries of our industries, so we've carried that mission into this collection. These designs are made to summon your inner champion."

In support of CASETiFY's mission for self-expression, the collaboration offers new ways to customize accessories, giving names and monograms a spirited shout-out in an authentic Champion design, retailing for $45+ USD. Spanning an inclusive range of iPhone case sizes, customers are invited to dress their tech in new sporty styles including cotton-blend jersey, reflective mirror surfaces and branded Champion patches. Additionally, customers can match their gear with complementing accessories in two collections, the Logomania Collection and the Jocktag Collection, compatible with iPhone, AirPods, grip stands and more, retailing for $25 USD - $75 USD.

"We are extremely excited to partner with CASETiFY to create custom designed Champion tech accessories for our fans," said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. "Bringing our designs to lifestyle products is a natural extension for Champion as we aim to provide sleek, expressive style on and off the field. iPhones and AirPods have become ingrained in our day-to-day lives, so it's been a really fun, creative process for CASETiFY and our team to collaborate on unique designs that liven up our favorite tech products."

Also joining the collaboration is CASETiFY's newly launched custom water bottle, giving Champion fans a sustainable addition to their active lifestyle, retailing for $50+ USD. The stainless steel bottle is crafted in CASETiFY's proprietary Hydrafy™ technology, to provide leak-resistant, double-wall vacuum insulation and keep beverages at temperature.

Champion x CASETiFY launches worldwide on casetify.com/champion , with shipping to more than 100+ countries, starting on May 21. To learn more about the collaboration, CASETiFY products and retail locations, visit online and follow CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About Champion®

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com . For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion , follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion . Champion is a brand of HanesBrands. (NYSE:HBI).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casetify-launches-sporty-capsule-collection-with-champion-athleticwear-301286272.html

SOURCE CASETiFY